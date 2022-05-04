BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls finished third in the six-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Track and Field Championships.
The host Mariners scored 106 points to trail Lejeune with 172 and Pamlico with 154.
Northside-Pinetown took fourth with 54 points, followed by Southside with 33 and Jones Senior with 18.
Cece Johnson and Andralyn Livingston spearheaded the Mariners’ effort with each posting four top-three finishes.
Johnson won the long jump with a 17-foot, 6-inch leap and took the triple jump with a 36-11 tale of the tape. She placed third in the 200-meter dash in 26.25 seconds.
Livingston outran the field in the 100-meter dash in 12.36. She was runner-up in the 200-meter dash in 25.77 and claimed third in the long jump with a 17-01 distance.
Johnson and Livingston joined Tanzania Locklear and Jamaya Shelton in the 400-meter relay to take second in 51.42.
Locklear earned the victory in the shot put with a 31-09 push and finished third in the discus with a 77-10 toss.
Shelton ended up third in the high jump with a 4-08 clearance.
Victoria Evans rounded out the podium finishers for East with an 80-10 toss to win the discus.
The Mariners placed fourth in the boys meet with 69.5 points.
Pamlico took the triumph with 172 points, followed by Lejeune with 152, Northside with 88.5, Southside with 75 and Jones Senior with 6.
William Sanchez supplied most of East points with four top-three finishes.
He was runner-up in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters, and 3,200 meters, finishing in 2:08.52, 4:41.15 and 10:59.75, respectively.
Sanchez joined Josiah Hynes, Branson Long and Daniel Marcano to take third in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:01.98.
Hynes finished third in the 800 meters in 2:15.48.
Omari Johnson, Adam McIntosh, Malachi Fisher and Antonio Bryant placed second in the 400-meter relay in 46.23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.