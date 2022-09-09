BEAUFORT — West Carteret hadn’t played a volleyball game in eight days when it took the court Thursday versus East Carteret, and it didn’t show any rust from the long layoff.
The Patriots captured their fifth straight win to improve to 6-1 with a 3-0 sweep of their county rival.
“It’s a road game win, so we’ll take it,” West coach Michael Turner said. “It’s always nice to beat East Carteret.”
The Morehead City squad upped its winning streak to 16 games versus the Mariners with the 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 triumph. Fourteen of those victories have come in straight sets. East last beat West on Aug. 14, 2012.
Turner’s team entered the match with three consecutive 3-1 wins but hadn’t played since beating New Bern on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
“We’re in a six-team league, so there is only so many Wednesdays you can play,” Turner said. “We knew when realignment happened and we were stuck in a six-team league, this is how it was going to be.”
Despite the irregular play – West had both five-day and six-day breaks between games earlier in the season – the team has been strong, beating solid teams like Pamlico (6-2) twice and Jacksonville (6-3) while falling only to J.H. Rose (10-1).
“I can’t believe where we are right now, with only a loss to Rose,” Turner said. “When I put the nonconference schedule together, being 6-1 going into conference play was nowhere in my thoughts. I thought if we had two or three wins going into conference play, I’d feel pretty good.”
East, conversely, dropped its fourth game in a row and third contest in as many days, dropping to 2-5.
“It’s been a very hard week,” East coach Mickey Fox said. “It’s different to see it on the schedule and live it. Last night was a late night, we come back and run it back today, and we didn’t practice Monday on Labor Day.”
The Mariners fell 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 to Dixon on Tuesday and 25-10, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21 to Swansboro on Wednesday.
“All three teams we played this week were good and athletic, so that played a part,” Fox said.
East showed spirit in the final two sets against the Patriots.
Trailing 20-16 in the second set, the home team scored four straight to tie it after three serves from Sadie McIntosh, a kill from Meadow Kaiser and a block from Kimberly Siggler. West responded by closing out the set with five points in a row. Megan Kenon and Sadie Pruitt each had two kills, and Chloe Lewis served up four of the points, including an ace.
“I felt like we did some things well,” Fox said. “They are a good team, and we competed, so I can’t complain about that. Once we started being more aggressive in the second set, we saw a bit of a shift. I was pleased with the way we played.”
The Patriots led 16-8 in the third set when the Mariners outscored the visitors 11-3 over the next 14 points. Kate Guthrie had a kill and a block, and Demi Rosen and Elli Parrish served up four points apiece.
West finished the match with six of the last eight points.
Ann Pierce Jackson and Sophie Bates each had a kill, while Sara Beck Pruitt and Riley Williams served up two points apiece, with Williams registering an ace.
The Patriots will begin 3A Coastal Conference play Tuesday at Richlands (2-6), while East will start 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference action with a home date versus Northside-Pinetown (7-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.