OCEAN — One program’s loss can be another’s gain when standout senior athletes graduate high school.
High Point University (HPU) will add a gem to its roster in the fall when James Wallace comes to town. Croatan, however, will certainly miss the recent grad after four exceptional years competing for the cross country and track and field programs.
“For the last four years, he has been an extremely hard worker who has led by example,” Croatan cross country and track and field coach Andrew Bulfer said. “He’s a great teammate and an incredible athlete. He ran to win, and he’ll be missed.”
Wallace is the first male Division I signee from Croatan’s cross country and track and field program since Michael Quispe signed to the U.S. Naval Academy in 2018.
Competing at the highest level was a priority for Wallace, but so was signing on to a competitive program at a school that offered a high return on its education.
“They have a great mix of academics and athletics,” he said. “They won conference in indoor, and outdoor track this year and they have a great political science program. I’m very excited.”
Wallace is no stranger to winning, nor overcoming obstacles to do it. He suffered a setback injury during his junior spring track and field season but recovered and returned as a senior in the fall to help the Cougars capture the first cross country state championship in county history.
He was the first Cougar to cross the finish line at the state meet, taking 11th in 16 minutes, 55 seconds.
Wallace was also the first Croatan finisher at the regional meet with a time of 15:52 in the 132-runner race, helping the team win its third straight regional title. The Cougars also won their eighth conference crown in a row with Wallace finishing as the league runner-up in 16:10.
“We really jelled this year as a team, and he was a big part of that,” Bulfer said. “When we had sessions for five or six days a week in the summer, they often ended at his house. He played a major role in the closeness of this year’s team.”
During the spring track and field season, Wallace helped the Cougars’ 3,200-meter relay team win a state championship. He ran the lead position to help put up a time of 8:00.73 with Luke Nicolajsen, Trey Austin and Matthew Quispe.
He also helped the 3,200-meter relay team win a state title during the indoor track and field season with an 8:12.53 clocking.
“He was a great teammate,” Bulfer said. “We never had him in his correct race, but we were able to put him on relays and have him start because we could rely on him to not jump the gun and give the team its best start.”
Wallace will likely focus on longer distances in college, where he feels most confident.
“I excel more at distance, so I’ll probably do longer events at (HPU),” Wallace said. “I’m going to miss running for Croatan. It has been a lot of fun. The program and the coaches are great. It was cool to be part of a great team with so many standout runners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.