MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan’s gym was abuzz with activity on Thursday for a nonconference quad-meet with West Craven, Manteo and East Carteret in attendance.
The Cougars went 3-0 with wins of 65-18 over East, 58-10 over Manteo and 65-16 over West Craven.
The Mariners went 0-3, also losing to West Craven 48-30 and Manteo 61-13.
Croatan moved to 7-1 in dual team play this season. Manteo is 7-5, West Craven 4-11 and East 2-11.
There were a handful of key matchups between wrestlers with strong individual records. Croatan’s Cody Raymond (15-2) at 145 pounds scored pins over East’s Josiah Hynes and Jacob Williams (10-10) of West Craven and won by 9-4 decision over Manteo’s John Perciful (17-2).
Perciful had a tough night, losing once to Raymond and then getting pinned by East’s Shane Hatfield (13-1). Hatfield also scored a strong pin over West Craven’s Baylor Dennison (10-2).
The Cougars’ 160-pounder Drake Egan (17-2) pinned Manteo’s Dylan Polatty (12-3) in 4:57, and 152-pounder Josh Steffy won by 12-0 major decision over Ivan Rubio (13-7) of Manteo.
More than half of Croatan’s grapplers went 3-0 in the meet, including Cameron Sanchez (12-6) at 106 pounds, Gavin Cohen (14-2) at 113, Colton Leiske (11-9) at 120, Daschle Egan (5-0) at 126), Drake Egan, Garrett Cortese (11-4) at 170, Landon Gray (17-3) at 182, Josh Steffy and Raymond.
East’s Daniel White (20-4) at 220 pounds, Hayden Williams (11-5) at 285 and Hatfield also went 3-0 for East.
Here are results of the dual:
Croatan 65, East Carteret 18
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Daschle Egan (C) tech fall Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 15-1.
132 – Noah Guerrero (C) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Josiah Hynes (EC).
152 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Victoria Evans (EC).
160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Luke Cordier (EC).
170 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).
182 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.
195 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Tomas Aguero (C).
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.
---------------
Croatan 58, Manteo 10
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Thalia Aquirre-Gomez (M), 1:29.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Jack Woodson (M), 0:43.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Hector Calderon (M), 3:08.
126 – Daschle Egan (C) dec. Kamilah Brooks (M), 8-4.
132 – Noah Guerrero (C) win by forfeit.
138 – Angelica Steffy (C) pin Sam Cage (M), 2:46.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) dec. John Perciful (M), 9-4.
152 – Josh Steffy (C) maj. dec. Ivan Rubio (M), 12-0.
160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Dylan Polatty (M), 4:57.
170 – Garrett Cortese (C) dec. Cody Weaver (M), 6-3.
182 – Kamari Brooks (M) pin Jagger Holland (C), inj. time.
195 – Landon Gray (C) dec. Caden Clark (M), 4-2.
220 – Nick Brewster (M) maj. dec. A.J. Pile (C), 14-5.
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) win by forfeit.
---------------
Croatan 65, West Craven 16
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Jamison Wesley (WC), 2:15.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) win by forfeit.
126 – Daschle Egan (C) tech. fall Tristan Lockwood (WC), 15-0.
132 – Walker Bell (WC) maj. dec. Joshua Cerino-Vautista (C), 13-4.
138 – Gerald Johnson (WC) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 3:48.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Jacob Williams (WC), 1:48.
152 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Isaak Niedzielski (WC), 1:04.
160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Landon Inabnitt (WC), 0:59.
170 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Lathan Morris (WC), 1:19.
182 – Landon Gray (C) pin Tristian Johnson (WC), 0:39.
195 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Tomas Aguero (C) pin Dominick Oneto (WC), 4:40.
285 – Jeremy Williams (WC) win by forfeit.
---------------
West Craven 48, East Carteret 30
106 – Jamison Wesley (WC) pin Sawyer Deal (C).
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) pin Tristan Lockwood (WC).
132 – Walker Bell (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Baylor Dennison (WC).
145 – Gerald Johnson (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Jacob Williams (WC) pin Josiah Hynes (EC).
160 – Landon Inabnitt (WC) pin Luke Cordier (EC).
170 – Lathan Morris (WC) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).
182 – Nicola Oneto (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Tristian Johnson (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Dominick Oneto (WC).
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Jeremy Williams (WC).
---------------
Manteo 61, East Carteret 13
106 – Thalia Aquirre-Gomez (M) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).
113 – Jack Woodson (M) win by forfeit.
120 – Hector Calderon (M) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Kamilah Brooks (M) dec. Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 11-5.
132 – Karen Wilson (M) win by forfeit.
138 – Sam Cage (M) win by forfeit.
145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) maj. dec. John Perciful (M), 13-2.
152 – Ivan Rubio (M) pin Victoria Evans (EC).
160 – Dylan Polatty (M) maj. dec. Luke Cordier (EC), 14-4.
170 – Cody Weaver (M) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).
182 – Kamari Brooks (M) win by forfeit.
195 – Nick Brewster (M) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Caden Clark (M).
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) dec. Dustin Martinez-Vargas (M), 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.