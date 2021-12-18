MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan’s gym was abuzz with activity on Thursday for a nonconference quad-meet with West Craven, Manteo and East Carteret in attendance.

The Cougars went 3-0 with wins of 65-18 over East, 58-10 over Manteo and 65-16 over West Craven.

The Mariners went 0-3, also losing to West Craven 48-30 and Manteo 61-13.

Croatan moved to 7-1 in dual team play this season. Manteo is 7-5, West Craven 4-11 and East 2-11.

There were a handful of key matchups between wrestlers with strong individual records. Croatan’s Cody Raymond (15-2) at 145 pounds scored pins over East’s Josiah Hynes and Jacob Williams (10-10) of West Craven and won by 9-4 decision over Manteo’s John Perciful (17-2).

Perciful had a tough night, losing once to Raymond and then getting pinned by East’s Shane Hatfield (13-1). Hatfield also scored a strong pin over West Craven’s Baylor Dennison (10-2).

The Cougars’ 160-pounder Drake Egan (17-2) pinned Manteo’s Dylan Polatty (12-3) in 4:57, and 152-pounder Josh Steffy won by 12-0 major decision over Ivan Rubio (13-7) of Manteo.

More than half of Croatan’s grapplers went 3-0 in the meet, including Cameron Sanchez (12-6) at 106 pounds, Gavin Cohen (14-2) at 113, Colton Leiske (11-9) at 120, Daschle Egan (5-0) at 126), Drake Egan, Garrett Cortese (11-4) at 170, Landon Gray (17-3) at 182, Josh Steffy and Raymond.

East’s Daniel White (20-4) at 220 pounds, Hayden Williams (11-5) at 285 and Hatfield also went 3-0 for East.

Here are results of the dual:

Croatan 65, East Carteret 18

106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).

113 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.

120 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Camden Ivester (EC).

126 – Daschle Egan (C) tech fall Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 15-1.

132 – Noah Guerrero (C) win by forfeit.

138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.

145 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Josiah Hynes (EC).

152 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Victoria Evans (EC).

160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Luke Cordier (EC).

170 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).

182 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.

195 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.

220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Tomas Aguero (C).

285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.

---------------

Croatan 58, Manteo 10

106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Thalia Aquirre-Gomez (M), 1:29.

113 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Jack Woodson (M), 0:43.

120 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Hector Calderon (M), 3:08.

126 – Daschle Egan (C) dec. Kamilah Brooks (M), 8-4.

132 – Noah Guerrero (C) win by forfeit.

138 – Angelica Steffy (C) pin Sam Cage (M), 2:46.

145 – Cody Raymond (C) dec. John Perciful (M), 9-4.

152 – Josh Steffy (C) maj. dec. Ivan Rubio (M), 12-0.

160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Dylan Polatty (M), 4:57.

170 – Garrett Cortese (C) dec. Cody Weaver (M), 6-3.

182 – Kamari Brooks (M) pin Jagger Holland (C), inj. time.

195 – Landon Gray (C) dec. Caden Clark (M), 4-2.

220 – Nick Brewster (M) maj. dec. A.J. Pile (C), 14-5.

285 – Tomas Aguero (C) win by forfeit.

---------------

Croatan 65, West Craven 16

106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Jamison Wesley (WC), 2:15.

113 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.

120 – Colton Leiske (C) win by forfeit.

126 – Daschle Egan (C) tech. fall Tristan Lockwood (WC), 15-0.

132 – Walker Bell (WC) maj. dec. Joshua Cerino-Vautista (C), 13-4.

138 – Gerald Johnson (WC) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 3:48.

145 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Jacob Williams (WC), 1:48.

152 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Isaak Niedzielski (WC), 1:04.

160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Landon Inabnitt (WC), 0:59.

170 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Lathan Morris (WC), 1:19.

182 – Landon Gray (C) pin Tristian Johnson (WC), 0:39.

195 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.

220 – Tomas Aguero (C) pin Dominick Oneto (WC), 4:40.

285 – Jeremy Williams (WC) win by forfeit.

---------------

West Craven 48, East Carteret 30

106 – Jamison Wesley (WC) pin Sawyer Deal (C).

113 – Double forfeit.

120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.

126 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) pin Tristan Lockwood (WC).

132 – Walker Bell (WC) win by forfeit.

138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Baylor Dennison (WC).

145 – Gerald Johnson (WC) win by forfeit.

152 – Jacob Williams (WC) pin Josiah Hynes (EC).

160 – Landon Inabnitt (WC) pin Luke Cordier (EC).

170 – Lathan Morris (WC) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).

182 – Nicola Oneto (WC) win by forfeit.

195 – Tristian Johnson (WC) win by forfeit.

220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Dominick Oneto (WC).

285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Jeremy Williams (WC).

---------------

Manteo 61, East Carteret 13

106 – Thalia Aquirre-Gomez (M) pin Sawyer Deal (EC).

113 – Jack Woodson (M) win by forfeit.

120 – Hector Calderon (M) pin Camden Ivester (EC).

126 – Kamilah Brooks (M) dec. Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 11-5.

132 – Karen Wilson (M) win by forfeit.

138 – Sam Cage (M) win by forfeit.

145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) maj. dec. John Perciful (M), 13-2.

152 – Ivan Rubio (M) pin Victoria Evans (EC).

160 – Dylan Polatty (M) maj. dec. Luke Cordier (EC), 14-4.

170 – Cody Weaver (M) pin Chase Wagoner (EC).

182 – Kamari Brooks (M) win by forfeit.

195 – Nick Brewster (M) win by forfeit.

220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Caden Clark (M).

285 – Hayden Williams (EC) dec. Dustin Martinez-Vargas (M), 4-3.

