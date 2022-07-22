MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College wrapped up its 15th annual Spanish Mackerel & Dolphin Fishing Tournament on Sunday, July 17 with an awards ceremony to celebrate its participants and winners.
Line Cutter angler Hanna Lowdermilk reeled in the winning Spanish Mackerel – a 6.95-pounder – to earn her team the $1,000 overall boat prize.
This year, the fishing tournament changed its format from a weekend to a weeklong format to give participants more time to reel in the winning fish.
“Thankfully, we moved the tournament to the weeklong format, because we would have had to cancel it due to weather if we didn’t,” Tournament Co-Chair John Humphries said. “We are happy with the turnout for the new format. The tournament had 43 boats and 190 anglers enter the competition.”
In addition, the tournament changed the way participants could weigh in their catches. Rather than having two days and one location to hit the scales, participants could weigh in their fish during the tournament at any of five participating weigh stations.
Those were Cape Pointe Marina on Harkers Island, Chasin’ Tails Outdoors Bait and Tackle in Atlantic Beach, Dudley’s Marina in Swansboro, Tideline Marine in Jacksonville and Town Creek Marina in Beaufort.
There were 13 anglers in the tournament ages 9 or younger, including Sofia Avera, Cannon Chisenhall, Blake Dover, Chase Dover, Baxter Lineberger, Hanna Lowdermilk, Levi Packer, Christopher Peele, Brandon Seagroves, Drake Taylor, Maverick Tutor, Raven Tutor and Connor Wright.
Lowdermilk won the Spanish Mackerel Overall Kids Division, but Baxter Lineberger of A1 Seas topped the Artificial Lure Kids Division with a 2.57-pound catch.
Jaiden Bond from Miss Joyce won the Overall Juniors Division with a 6.52-pounder, and Jackson Wade of Avery B won the Artificial Lure Juniors Division with a 1.87-pound fish.
Lowdermilk won the Ladies Division, and in the Masters division, Carl Dover Jr. of Bowfin won with a 5.17-pounder.
In the Bluefish Division, Pirate Attack won with a 2.2-pounder reeled in by Brian Slesinski. The boat also won the competition’s Best Photograph award.
The first-place King Mackerel team was Fishy Business with angler Jack Bass reeling in a 44.5-pounder. Ali-Kat caught the heaviest dolphin, an 11.05-pounder off the pole of Avery Bean. The Wahoo Division went to Flying Low and angler Phil Clegg for a 20.77-pound catch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.