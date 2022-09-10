BEAUFORT — East Carteret inducted an impressive six-member class into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday at halftime of the football game versus White Oak.
The school hadn’t added to its roster over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating the extraordinarily large class.
The six, including Leanne Chadwick Peppers, Mark Chadwick, Jeff Hewitt, Don Kappel, Cecil Lilley and Jacque Brown, make a total of 38 in the East Athletics Hall of Fame.
Here are bios of the new members:
LEANNE CHADWICK PEPPERS
Peppers, a 1999 East graduate, was an all-conference scholar-athlete in volleyball, an all-tournament team MVP and all-conference member in all four of her years in basketball, as well as an all-conference MVP in softball.
MARK CHADWICK
Chadwick, a 1972 East graduate, was a three-sport athlete while a student.
He is most remembered for his 19 years as a softball coach
The last three years at the helm (2015-2017) were among this best.
East went 58-11 overall and 32-3 in conference and ended with a 28-game winning streak in the 1A Coastal Plains Conference. The Mariners captured the league title in each of those past two seasons with perfect records.
Chadwick’s teams made the state playoffs every year he coached and finished second in the state playoffs twice. He was nominated five times as the Conference Coach of the Year.
JEFF HEWITT
Hewitt, a 1991 East graduate, participated in football, basketball and baseball.
He was all-conference in football and a two-time all-conference performer in baseball while playing for the regional final in his junior and senior years.
Now known as an outstanding coach, Hewitt has established a dominant baseball program at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, taking the team to the state championship and finishing as the state runner-up in 4A competition.
He has been named Conference Coach of the Year eight times and Region Coach of the Year three times.
DON KAPPEL
Kappel started teaching and coaching at East in 1983 and finished his career in 2008.
During that time, he coached football, girls and boys track and field, and softball.
He kept stats for football games and announced for boys and girls soccer, volleyball and football.
He also announced basketball games.
Kappel was awarded the Carteret County Teacher of the Year three times and was chosen as the student-nominated Time Warner Star Teacher.
CECIL LILLEY
Lilley served in the Carteret County School System for 40 years and coached at East for 21.
He coached football for 14 seasons, boys basketball for 12 seasons, baseball for 19 seasons, softball for eight seasons and one year of cross country.
During the 1981-1982 school year, his varsity boys basketball team made the final four in the state playoffs. The same year, he was selected Conference Coach of the Year for both basketball and baseball.
Lilley taught over 4,000 students and coached in over 1,400 games for Carteret County schools.
JACQUE BROWN
Brown, a 2015 East graduate, participated in basketball, basketball and track and field.
As a senior, he led the boys basketball team to the program’s first and only state championship and left the school as the all-time leader in points, steals and assists after starting on the varsity for four seasons.
He was named MVP of the East-West All-Star Game after his senior year.
The Mariners went undefeated in his junior season before losing in the state final.
The team won four conference championships during Brown’s time in an East uniform and advanced each year to the regionals in the state playoffs.
He was a three-time News-Times Player of the Year and captured the conference Player of the Year on three occasions.
He also participated in football for two seasons and amassed 1,000 yards receiving each year while earning all-conference honors each season.
