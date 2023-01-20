The West Carteret cheerleading team wins the 3A Coastal Conference championship. Members of the team are, left to right: front row, Sarah Causey, Tilla Segrave, Peyton Smith, Kaelyn Mangrum, Riley Preston, Ally Davis, Meredith Herbst, Kendyll Preston; back row, Laney Atkinson, Maggie Davis, Aubree Clarke, Tolar Mettrey, Carter Holden, Hailey Luther, Maggie Pigott, Sadie Anthony and Sara Brown. (Contributed photo)