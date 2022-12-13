MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan and West Carteret continued to set the tone for this 3A Coastal Conference winter track and field season with dominant performances at West on Wednesday.
Both teams’ boys and girls squads competed for the top spot in the meet. The Patriot boys team won its meet with 165.3 points, followed closely behind by the Cougars with 155.3.
In the girls meet, Croatan won with 159.86 points while West placed second with 113.6.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots finished with six wins apiece in the boys and girls meets.
They placed two competitors on the podium of five events in the girls meet. Kenley Ballou won the 500-meter dash in 1 minute, 20.75 seconds, and teammate Isabella Mennella placed right behind her with a 1:26.43 clocking.
In the 1,000-meter run, Grace Guilford won in 3:22.95, while Ryan Germain placed third in 3:23.43.
The West girls were active in the field events with six podium placers among the long jump, triple jump and the shot put.
Tyler Collins placed second in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches, and MaryBeth Garrison finished right behind her with a 15-04 measurement.
It was Garrison who placed second in the triple jump with a 32-08 leap and Molly Scott Cottrell third in 30-01.
In the shot put, Ashlyn Lewis placed second with a throw of 31-03 and Alex Vazquez third with a 28-02 toss.
Collins grabbed the last individual win for her squad in the pole vault with a height of 8-00.
The Patriots also won all three relays, capturing the 800 meters in 1:49.68, the 1,600 meters in 4:11.41 and the 3,200 meters in 11:03.04.
In the boys meet, Peyton Wheeler captured the 300-meter run in 36.13 seconds and Colton Ellis won the pole vault with a height of 10-06. Lukas Lewis tied for second in the same event with a leap of 10-06.
West had two competitors on the podium of the shot put. Blaine Norris won with a toss of 38-02 and Rufino Miranda placed second with a 36-07.5 throw.
The other wins for the Patriots came in the relays. They captured the 800 meters in 1:34.58, the 1,600 meters in 3:28.74 and the 3,200 meters in 8:40.68.
CROATAN
The Cougars were active in the girls meet with 16 podium placers, including five winners.
Lexi Tripp captured the 55-meter dash in 7.35, and Kennedy Zaiden was the top finisher in the 300 meters with a 43.21 clocking. Tripp also placed second in that event in 43.58.
Two Cougars made the podium in the 55-meter hurdles, including Paige Merrell placing second in 9.20 and Tripp third in 9.21.
In the pole vault, Bri Saunders and Jadyn Melby tied for first with a height of 8-00. Teammate Carly Gordinier tied for third with a height of 7-06.
Ginger Hayden was a two-event winner, capturing the long jump with a leap of 16-06 and the triple jump with a 34-03 measurement.
Cailin Ames gave the squad its last individual win with a 31-11 toss in the shot put.
Croatan placed two competitors on the podium in three boys events.
In the 500-meter dash, Cooper Stephens won in 1:08.28, and Justin Wax placed second in 1:10.11.
In the 1,000 meters, Trey Austin was the fastest runner with a 2:44.40 clocking, and Riley Fahy was third in 3:12.60.
Tyrese Cone captured the 1,600-meter run in 4:36, while teammate James Wallace placed second in 4:36.23. Cone also won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:23.86.
The last individual win for the boys squad came from Pierce Mahnke in the high jump with a leap of 6-00.
The Cougars were without one of its top runners, Matthew Quispe, who was out due to a minor injury.
