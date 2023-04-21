OCEAN — Croatan hosted its final 3A Coastal Conference spring track and field meet of the season on Wednesday, with both the boys and girls squads capturing wins.
The girls team put on an impressive display across different events to finish with 96 points. Swansboro finished in second with 52 points and Dixon in third with 33.
In the 100-meter dash, Alyssia Trigleth from Croatan led the pack with a time of 12.91 seconds, followed by teammate Jadyn Melby in third place at 13.95.
Croatan's Logan Besemer secured second place in the 200-meter dash with a 30.02 finish. In the 400-meter dash, Faith Eilertson earned first place with a time of 1 minute, 7.63 seconds, while Eliana Dettle snagged second with a 1:08.11 finish.
The 800-meter run saw Croatan athletes occupying all three of the top spots. Cameran Ladd took first with a time of 2:28.95, followed by Skylar Nawrocki and Emilie Hayes in second and third place with times of 2:37.41 and 2:37.61, respectively.
In the 1,600-meter run, Ladd once again took the top spot with a 5:39.50 finish, while teammate Kayla Hunt earned third with a time of 6:18.74. The 3,200-meter run saw Hunt secure second place with a 14:16.80 finish, followed by Sofia Biedenbach in third place at 15:01.11.
Croatan's Paige Merrell won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.29, and in the 300-meter hurdles, Tripp emerged victorious with a time of 48.84, followed by Merrell in second place at 49.79.
The Croatan girls continued their success in field events, where in the high jump, Raegan Turbeville placed third with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches, while Melby earned third place in the pole vault with a height of 8-06.
Cailin Ames dominated the shot put with a throw of 37-09.50 and also took first place in the discus throw with a distance of 104-00.
The boys team had several athletes secure top-three finishes to help it win with 101 points. Swansboro placed second with 52 points and Dixon was third with 33 points.
In the 100-meter dash, Hunter Poole led the with a third-place finish in 12.03 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Brayden Stephens claimed victory with an impressive time of 23.57, followed by Pierce Mahnke in second place with a time of 24.50.
Croatan's middle- and long-distance runners also stood out, with Trey Austin taking first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.05.
The 1600-meter run saw James Wallace finish first with a time of 4:38.32, while Noah Guerrero came in second with a 4:56.54 clocking. Guerrero took first place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:07.00.
Cooper Stephens was the fastest runner in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.09 seconds, while Justin Wax finished third with a time of 16.89. In the 300-meter hurdles, Stephens once again claimed the top spot with a 40.74 clocking, followed by Wax in second with a time of 42.51.
The Croatan boys also excelled in relay events, winning the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:33.19 and the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:26.58. The 3,200-meter relay team finished third with a time of 11:34.25.
In the field events, Mahnke won the long jump with a distance of 19-06, and Peyton Heath took first place in the triple jump with a distance of 39-10.50.
Matthew Finizio secured first place in shot put with a push of 45-06.50, and in the discus throw, Michael McCabe placed second with a distance of 118-00.
