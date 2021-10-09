MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team has washed the taste of a two-game losing streak out of its mouth with a three-game winning streak.
After falling to J.H. Rose and Swansboro, the Patriots escaped with a 3-2 overtime triumph over Dixon, then blanked Richlands 3-0 on Tuesday and defeated White Oak 3-1 on Thursday.
West is now 8-3-1 overall and 3-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
“It’s pretty awesome to have eight wins,” first-year coach Noah Lewis said. “This is what I saw as soon as I got to know these guys. I looked at the schedule, and I thought it was possible, but to be here is a different story.”
The Patriots haven’t finished above .500 since 2016 when they put up a 10-7-1 mark. They’ve won three games in three of the past four seasons with only the 2019 campaign seeing the club come close to .500 at 10-11. They are 19-48 in the past four seasons.
The Morehead City club also hasn’t finished above fourth place in league play over the past four years, but Lewis has the team one game out of first place in the Coastal Conference.
The Patriots will host Croatan (9-2-1 overall) on Tuesday with first place in the league on the line.
The Cougars, who moved up to 3A after winning the 2A state championship last season, are 4-0 in the Coastal and haven’t lost a league game since the end of the 2019 campaign, going 18-0 in conference play since then.
“Croatan, that will be the real test,” Lewis said. “It’s nice to have as much confidence as we can going into that game with this three-game win streak. We’re playing well and have a pretty good record.”
West has lost five in a row to its county rival, dropping those five by a combined 20-3. The Patriots last beat Croatan in 2016 in a 2-0 contest.
“They are a great program,” Lewis said. They have a great coach. They have an identity they’ve had for years, and they will be hard to beat, but I think if we play like we know how, we can beat anybody in this conference.”
Lewis’ squad put itself in position to compete for a league title with its recent run.
After struggling to a 1-0 lead over White Oak (4-11, 0-4) in the first half, the club put two goals in the board in the second to jump out to a 3-0 advantage.
Macon Varner scored on a Ryan Duncan assist in the fist half. Rob Cummings scored on a penalty kick midway through the second half after Slate Taber was taken down in the box. Jonah Lind then drilled a 33-yard free kick into the top of the net to cap the team’s scoring.
“All in all, it was good. We got a win,” Lewis said. “It’s definitely not our best performance, not even close. In the first half, we were stale. We didn’t have that killer instinct that I want us to have, that I expect us to have at this point. At halftime, we got the guys refocused. They came out, and we saw an immediate change in play.”
Matthew Roberts had two tough saves in the second half – he totaled four in the final 40 minutes – but White Oak’s Alex Ramson connected on a laser with six minutes to go.
“It’s a little disappointing giving up a goal, but that was a strike,” Lewis said. “I’m more upset with him getting to that position to score.”
Cummings posted two goals, and Duncan added one in the matchup against Richlands (7-7-1, 1-3). Jake Bradley and Aaron Stallings assisted on those scores. Bradley leads the team with 11 assists, as no other player has more than two.
Cummings, who leads the team with 14 goals – no other player has more than three – tallied a goal and an assist in the overtime win over Dixon (9-5, 1-2). Jordan Johnson and Taber each scored, and Duncan posted an assist.
