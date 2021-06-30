Statewide, Matthew Godfrey, PhD, coordinates North Carolina’s Sea Turtle Protection Program. Locally, Dale Baquer, who has been affiliated with the program for over a decade, now coordinates the efforts in Emerald Isle, along with dozens of hardworking enthusiastic volunteers, through hurricanes, pandemics and other pediments that come along.
My wife, Louise, and I have been affiliated with the program for over 20 years, and I look forward to giving yearly updates on my weekly radio show, now for over 20 years as well.
This year after a slow beginning, the nesting activity has really heated up over the past week or so, with 12 nests now documented before the end of June.
Typically, Emerald Isle’s nearly 13 miles of beach are home to 15 to 20 nests on average each year with a mind-boggling peak of over 50 nests back in 2016. The nesting period is typically from May through August with about 120 eggs laid per nest, hatching out from 50 to 60 days depending on the weather, that is, how hot it is during the incubation period.
To give you an idea what a typical season looks like statewide, in 2020, there were 1,335 loggerhead nests identified, 44 green turtle nests and 8 Kemps Ridley nests. There were no leatherback or hawksbill nests, which are uncommon. Here in Emerald Isle last year, we had 15 nests containing about 1,750 eggs and a successful hatch rate of over 70 percent.
To me being a scientist, one of the most interesting scientific aspects of the program over the last 10 years has been the collection of mothers’ DNA samples by collecting a single egg from each nest. These studies include nests not only in North Carolina, but in South Carolina, Georgia and parts of Northern Florida. The samples are analyzed at the University of Georgia and have provided in a short 10 years more information about the nesting mom-turtles than we thought or speculated we knew over many decades in the past.
So, what have we learned? We now know the average clutch frequency for a given female turtle is about 4 to 4.5 per year with a range of one nest preseason up to super layers laying an amazing 8 nests in a season. So, how long between nests? Usually about 2 weeks. So, does a turtle lay eggs every year? No probably not but every 2 to 3 years starting around the age of 35 years old. Wow, that’s an old turtle!
The DNA also can give us a look at the female family tree. Here is a typical analysis: among 893 potential mothers analyzed, 136 had 3 or more daughters nesting in the region, 7 females have 3 potential daughters – some of those have daughters, and 1 North Carolina nester has 8 potential daughters. We have also found out that some multiple nesters can lay nests as close as a few miles, others 10s of miles away or more. This is the kind of detail that can be teased out of the mothers’ DNA date.
Finally, there is always the plea from the Sea Turtle Protection Program, as these are federally protected species, so please don’t disturb the nests. Fines are heavy. Fill in holes on the beach, which are not only dangerous for sea turtles, but also for nighttime beach walkers and emergency vehicles.
Lights are a problem not only in nesting season, but also for hatching baby turtles who go toward the light, thinking it is from the ocean surf, where they need to start their long journey to the Gulf Stream.
Also pick up trash and bring in your daytime beach shelters, chairs and other stuff.
Finally, if you see a nesting turtle, an injured or otherwise stranded turtle or baby turtles wandering the beach, call the turtle hotline at 252-241-7367 for help or to report an incident.
For more information, check out www.seaturtle.org, www.seaturtlehospital.org and www.nestonline.org.
Thunk, followed by the expletive “#&%!”
No, that was not the ghost of Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe at the United Nations, but the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries dropping their other shoe on the upcoming 2021 flounder season.
Quoting NCDMF: “The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has adjusted the recreational and commercial flounder seasons for 2021 to ensure a sustainable fishery. In 2019, the Division of Marine Fisheries recommended, and the Marine Fisheries Commission approved, substantial harvest reductions in the flounder fishery to rebuild the southern flounder stock. These season adjustments are necessary to meet that goal.
“The recreational flounder season will open Sept. 1 and close Sept. 14 in internal and ocean waters of North Carolina. The minimum size limit will remain at 15 inches total length, and the creel limit will remain at 4 fish per person per day during the open recreational season. Since all species of flounder are managed under the same recreational regulations, the recreational season applies to all recreational flounder fishing.”
So, there it is. We knew “adjustments” were coming, and here they are: a 2-week season in the heart of hurricane season. Set your calendars for the 2021 flounder rodeo!
Interestingly, we are currently in a fabulous flounder season. They are everywhere, and they are BIG! Aside from the obvious, there are of course unintended consequences of restricting any and all fisheries. With the daily bag limit for flounder now zero, bluefish now 3 and red drum 1 for many years, other species get targeted, whether it’s speckled trout, black drum, sheepshead or other less restricted. But available species pressure is ramped up on other targeted species.
This past week, again weather has dominated with rain (I’ve had 11 inches in the past several weeks), the relentless wind, as I write this on Monday, is from the east, and the sea is rough and dirty.
By the way, surf and sound temperatures are now solidly in the 80s. If you get out the inlets, both mackerels (Spanish and king) are still dominating within a mile or less from the beach. Live bait is getting the biggest fish, but artificial metals are producing limits as well.
Surf and pier fishing continues to be disappointingly slow with some bottom fish like croakers and small summer spots, and of course, flounder. Where are the red and black drum? Well, they are not in the surf, but still remaining behind the island, with good catches of reds and blacks and sheepshead too. These days, sheepshead are not so much a bycatch but a target species by a growing number of anglers, and of course, all those species have similar diet and live in similar habitat.
There are still reports of good early topwater action for both reds and specks. Following our local guides, these varieties of fish are doing well from the Neuse River to the Newport River, through the Swansboro marshes, and of course, the New River too. Many of the local bait shops currently stock fiddlers and spiny sea urchins for these munchers and crunchers.
Speaking of munchers and crunchers, there are still early reports of old drum in the old drum locations. Things don’t really start to really heat up until July and August, so with a few fish already taking baits on popping corks, things look for another good season.
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier’s big news last week was the great speckled trout bite with fish to 4 pounds pouring out of Newport River/Core Creek, I assume. The pier also reports Spanish, pompano, pigfish and croakers. Several cobia were sighted.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a slow week with some bottom fish like spots, croakers, a few pompano, flounder, Spanish and blues when the water was clean. No big fish were hooked, but a big tarpon was sighted rolling in front of the pier.
Seaview Pier on Monday reported a great weekend with sea mullet, Spanish and blues, as well as red and black drum, sheepshead and something approaching a speckled trout blitz.
Surf City Pier had a slow week dominated by the diminutive spots. No bigs there either!
Jolly Roger Pier reports blues and Spanish early, spots and tarpon sighted in passing.
Offshore remains really bumpy, so I don’t have much to report.
But there have been good catches of dolphin caught recently.
