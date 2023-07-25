MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins are officially back on track after beating the Holly Springs Salamanders 10-7 on Monday.
The Coastal Plain League frontrunners started the second half of the season with a 5-5 record but have since won six straight games to hold an 11-6 record after the midseason break.
The Marlins are still the best team in the CPL East Division at 26-13, holding a three-game lead over the Wilson Tobs. The top team in the West Division is the Macon Bacon at 22-15.
Morehead City’s lead in the division is only for bragging rights after the summer collegiate team earned its automatic berth to the Petitt Cup Playoffs next month with the best record during the first half of the season.
The Forest City Owls were the automatic bid team from the West.
With less than 10 games to go in the regular season, the Tobs look to be the second playoff team from the East with a 9-6 record in the second half of the season. The Bacon are tied with the Lexington County Blowfish in the West at 8-6 apiece.
---------------
The Marlins won a 5-4 thriller Saturday over the Peninsula Pilots, their second straight win over the Pilots in as many days. It took a three-run rally in the top of the ninth to capture the win as they overcame a 4-2 deficit.
Kevin Opanel (Monmouth) got the start for the Marlins while Dalton Barham (Norfolk State) started for the Pilots.
Offensively, the Marlins got on the board first with a run from Bobby Whalen (Virginia). He reached on a double and scored on a fly out to right field from Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State).
Morehead City scored again in the top of the third inning as Whalen and Rogers hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners, giving way to Will Walsh (Nebraska) who skied a fly ball to center field to score Whalen and extend the Marlins’ lead to 2-0.
Opanel kept the Pilots at bay until the bottom of the third inning when Marc Cisco (CUNY-Queens College) singled, stole second and came home on a hard-hit single into right field by Hunter Cole (Randolph Macon). Peninsula kept it going as Cole stole second and third, then came home on a bunt single from Ryan Dooley (James Madison) to tie the game 2-2.
Runs went dry for both sides until the bottom of the sixth inning as relievers Kristian Asbury (Troy) and Max Weber (Felician University) tag-teamed the fourth and fifth for the Marlins.
Joe Miceli (Gardner Webb) came in to pitch for the Marlins in the bottom of the sixth and put down the first two batters on a strikeout and fly out. Cole then walked before putting on the jets, stealing second and third to give way to Henry Garcia (Howard) who smacked an infield single to Joseph Mershon (Ohio State), bringing home Cole and giving the Pilots a 3-2 lead.
Pitching reigned supreme for the Marlins in the seventh and eighth innings as no runs came across. Sebastian Mejia (UT Rio Grande Valley) pitched a one-two-three inning in the seventh and struck out the first batter in the eighth to give way to Dan Tauken (Albany), who leads the Marlins in home runs, for his first pitching appearance of the season.
Tauken put away the next two batters with ease as he struck out Cisco and forced a groundout from Cole.
The Marlins stepped on the gas in the top of the ninth inning. Brantley Cutler (Maryland Eastern Shore) led off and reached on an error by Cisco. Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) followed with a walk and they both scored on a McGwire Tuffy (George Washington) triple to right field that rolled to the wall.
Tuffy scored on a rare fielder’s choice, with no out made on a grounder to first from Whalen, to extend the Marlins’ lead to 5-3.
Nick McCollum (Georgia Southwestern) came in to pitch for the bottom of the ninth to get the save for the Marlins. He let a single run across from Dooley before putting away the last two batters with a fly out and a strikeout to seal the deal.
--------------
The win on Saturday followed a 9-4 triumph over the Pilots on Friday.
Ryan Devanney (Sacred Heart) got the start for the Marlins as the opener. He let two Pilot runs across in the first inning before the Marlins answered right back against Peninsula starter Nick Willard (Liberty).
A Mershon walk and a Whalen single set the table for Anderson who smacked a two-RBI single into the pasture to tie the game at 2-2.
The Pilots took the lead back in the second inning with two on base in front of Cole who hit an RBI double to right. Cole Stanford (Lenoir-Rhyne) came around to score, but Bryce Stober (Lenoir-Rhyne) was gunned out at the plate by Marlin newcomer Cutler from right field to keep the score at 3-2.
Down 3-2 headed to the bottom of the third, the Marlins turned up the gas. With runners at the corners and one out, Rogers put a ball in play that Mason Dunaway (James Madison) couldn’t handle at short, allowing Anderson to tie the game at 3-3.
Cutler then put a ball in play to Pilot first baseman Cole who tried to force Rodgers out at second base and airmailed the throw into left field. This allowed the go-ahead run to score for a Marlins 4-3 lead. The Marlins kept the momentum going with two more runs in the frame off a two-RBI double from Hunter Ryan (Arkansas State).
The offensive display continued in the fourth inning against reliever Camden Nuckuls (Virginia Commonwealth). Anderson launched a laser over the right field fence before Walsh sent a rainbow shot over the left field fence. The back-to-back solo home runs gave the Marlins an 8-3 lead after four innings.
A single and a double in the fifth inning plated a run for the Pilots against Ty Bothwell (Indiana) in relief for the Marlins. It was the only run he gave up in his solid three inning stint in relief.
Trent Anderson (Missouri St. Louis) entered the game in the bottom of the sixth and began a masterful performance. The southpaw hurled four innings of hitless baseball, posting 1-2-3 innings in every inning but the eighth.
The Marlins put up an insurance run in the seventh inning as Ryan reached on an error by the Pilot second baseman and later came around to score on an error by the first baseman.
With a 9-4 lead, Anderson continued his dominant performance to earn a four-inning no-hit save.
