MOREHEAD CITY — Hiroki Cruz credits wrestling with helping to change his life.
When the West Carteret senior stepped on the mat for the first time as a seventh-grader, he had never played sports and weighed over 220 pounds. A few months later, he had dropped down to 170.
“I was overweight,” he said. “I didn’t work out at all. I just wanted to better myself. That is the reason I got into wrestling.”
Then a heavyweight, the progress in losing weight showed him that hard work pays off and motivated him to keep going.
“I saw my health improve, I had more energy, I was happier, everything was better,” Cruz said. “Seventh grade is when I started to change my life.”
His size and athleticism weren’t the only things that changed. After not taking his studies seriously before, he buckled down and now ranks in the top 10 of his class with a 4.23 GPA.
“Before that, I wasn’t really focused on school or my health,” he said. “I really started to tighten it down. I love wrestling for the self-growth it provided. It gives you good discipline, good character, a good mentality.”
Even though he fell in love with the sport, he didn’t enjoy it as an eighth-grader after a year of dedication as he found none of his teammates took it as seriously as him. He then found his kind of people in high school.
“In high school, guys put in the time,” he said. “Everyone gives it everything they’ve got.”
Cruz found instant success as a freshman at West, stepping into the starting lineup and going 30-22 with a runner-up finish at the conference tournament.
“I didn’t think I would start, but I saw an opening at 160, so I cut down from 180 to fill the spot, so I could get as many matches as I could,” he said. “I was surprised. I think my hard work paid off. I liked it a lot more than middle school.”
He went 50-15 over the next two years with consecutive league championships, beating Jacksonville’s Razel Rainey by an 8-5 decision in the 170-pound final as a sophomore and pinning Jacksonville’s Julien Allison in 3:48 in the 182-pound final as a junior.
The team also knew great success in those seasons, winning back-to-back dual-team league titles while adding conference tournament crowns each season.
The Patriots put together one of the best seasons in school history with a 36-2 mark in his freshman year, winning the first regional tournament in 25 years and earning a runner-up finish in the dual-team regional.
Cruz is now in his fourth varsity season, and only one thing hasn’t gone his way in his career. He came achingly close to qualifying for the state tournament as both a sophomore and junior but fell short each time.
“It will mean everything if I can make it this year,” he said. “I definitely feel the urgency – I’ve felt it since my sophomore year after losing at regionals because COVID had hit and I didn’t even know if I would get a junior year.”
He was one round short each season.
Last year, with no consolation rounds due to the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule, he needed to get to the semifinal but lost in the quarterfinal. As a sophomore, he needed to advance to the third-place match but dropped the consolation semifinal.
“Going into my junior year, I was working out throughout the summer three to four workouts a day,” he said. “I had plenty of time with the pandemic, so it was pretty crushing when I didn’t make it. After last year, I realized I had to really start working on my shots and to be more aggressive.”
His senior year has him looking good so far with a 33-5 record.
Cruz won the Beast of the East tournament by pinning Dixon’s Bryston Desousa (25-2) in 2:29 in the 182-pound final. He also took third at the Beach Brawl, fourth at the Swiss Bear and sixth at the Tiger Holiday Classic.
“I’ve focused a lot more offensively on my technique,” he said. “In past years, it was more defense. I could keep my opponents’ points low, but I could never really get points up to score past them. That is where I fell short.”
Cruz has even more urgency this year, not only because he’s a senior, but because this might be the end of his wrestling career.
He’s looking at pursuing a degree in business administration or accounting and considering N.C. State, East Carolina and UNC-Chapel Hill.
“I think I’ll still be involved in wrestling,” he said. “I might help out or wrestle with club, but I need to focus more on my future career.”
Here are a few of Cruz’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Kimi no Na wa.”
Favorite TV Show: “Hunter x Hunter.”
Favorite Cartoon: “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Joseph Allen.
Favorite Song: “Violent Snow” by Violent Evergarden.
Favorite Book: “The Martian” by Andy Weir.
Favorite Team: Missouri Tigers wrestling.
Favorite Athlete: Michael Macchiavello.
Favorite Vacation: Kagoshima, Japan.
Favorite Hobby: Growing plants.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “Don’t let someone else’s opinion of you become your reality.”
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite Season: Wrestling season.
Favorite Sports Memory: “When the team won regionals.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Joanna Miller.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Stretching.
Favorite Website/App: FloWrestling.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: West Carteret High School Wrestling on Facebook.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Robert Kiyosake, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, John D. Rockefeller and Vitalik Buterin.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Joshua Knipe, Cole Reynolds, Dylan Shirley, Skyler Oxford, Sergio Cooper-Hernandez and coach Brent Ward.
Items For A Deserted Island: Plane, fuel, compass, map and flight manual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.