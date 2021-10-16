OCEAN — The Croatan girls golf team captured the 3A Coastal Conference championship this season and did so in comfortable fashion.
The Cougars posted an 860 score over six matches. West Carteret was nearly 100 shots back in the runner-up spot with 956.
“I’m just proud of the girls and all the work they’ve put in since June,” coach Fred Meadows said.
Richlands scored 971, and Swansboro posted 1,007.
White Oak didn’t post a team score, and Dixon didn’t field a team this year.
This is the second straight league title for the Cougars. They won last year’s 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference crown before realignment bumped them up to the 3A division.
Five Croatan golfers have qualified for the 3A regional based on their five best nine-hole scores.
Parker Marion led the way with at 43.6 average, followed by Natalia Melbard with a 45, Nicole Hassie with a 47.2, Allison Anderson at 49.4 and Tori Haight at 49.8.
The regional will be held Tuesday at Lockwood Folly Country Club in Brunswick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.