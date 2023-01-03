Carteret County
News-Times
Football Player of the Year
Keegan Callahan
West Carteret High School
Class Junior
Tackles 123
Interceptions 4
Fumble Recovery 3
Total Yards 538
Touchdowns 10
Keegan Callahan was a powerful force on defense this season.
Just how powerful?
Consider this: he finished with 123 tackles. No other county defensive player had more 80, and only three others reached 70.
The junior middle linebacker helped West Carteret win a share of the 3A Coastal Conference championship with White Oak and Richlands with a 4-1 league mark.
The Patriots went 7-4 overall and gave up an average of 14 points per game in their wins. They gave up more than 20 points just once in their seven victories.
In addition to his 123 tackles, Callahan also led the team in interceptions (four), fumble recoveries (three), sacks (two) and tackles for loss (eight).
He was no slouch on offense either.
Callahan led the team in rushing with 298 yards on 57 carries and ranked third in receiving yards with 240 on 20 catches.
He was second on the team with 10 touchdowns.
The senior two-way dynamo came up big when his team needed him most.
West had to beat Croatan in the regular season finale to give itself a shot at a second straight league championship.
Callahan had a monster game, tallying 20 tackles and a sack on defense, while on offense he racked up 52 yards and two touchdowns on five catches to go with 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the 46-27 win.
