MOREHEAD CITY — It’s safe to say the West Carteret boys basketball team is back on its horse after Friday night’s win over Croatan.
The 80-47 tilt over the Cougars followed a win over Richlands on Thursday, offsetting the Patriots’ two-game skid that eliminated a chance for an outright 3A Coastal Conference championship.
They fell at White Oak on Jan. 27 and then at Swansboro on Tuesday. After the win over Croatan, West (16-5 overall) is tied with Swansboro for second place in the conference at 6-2. White Oak leads it with a 6-1 record.
Croatan fell to 11-9 overall and 2-6 in league play with the loss.
West utilized its bench early in the game, despite only leading by eight at the end of the first quarter and 16 by the half.
“All of these guys come into practice every day and work hard,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “It’s fun to give those guys a chance to get out there and show what they’ve got.”
Mansfield was happy with what he saw from the offense, led by 20 points from Jaylen Hewitt, 18 from Worth Stack and 11 from Xavier Jones. Eight Patriots made the scoresheet.
“The emphasis tonight,” said Mansfield, “was swinging the ball and get away from what I’ve seen as a little more individual ball lately.”
The Patriots were without leading scorer Dylan McBride who sprained his ankle in the win over Richlands. He is scoring 12.7 points per game, one of three Patriots averaging in double figures.
The loss was Croatan’s fourth loss by 25 points or more to a conference opponent, but its current .550 record is a strong improvement from last season’s 1-19 finish.
The Cougars welcomed back previous head coach Scott McBride in the offseason. The 1998 West alum knows what it’s like to play in a charged Patriot gym against a county rival.
Croatan didn’t open its doors until 1998 and began athletics in 1999.
“It’s fun because when I come here, I see my neighbors, kids that I’ve coached who have all grown up,” McBride said. “It’s also tough because they’re all rooting for the Patriots, but our fans showed up tonight too. It was a great environment.”
McBride was hoping to see more energy out of his squad in the game. The Cougars have lost five of their last six games, but it wasn’t not the x’s and o’s the head coach was concerned about after the latest loss.
“We asked for more effort before tonight,” he said. “We wanted to see better box-outs and more hustle on loose balls. I thought West had a little more effort than we did tonight.”
Trey Jones led the Cougars in scoring with a game-high 22 points. Seth Boyette scored eight while Max Cardona, Jaden Hilliard and Holden Martin scored four apiece.
Croatan got the better end of the official’s whistle with 24 shots from the free-throw line, sinking 13. West finished 4-for-11 at the charity stripe.
The Patriots will play two games next week, at Richlands (11-9 overall) on Tuesday and at home against Dixon (6-15) on Thursday for Senior Night.
They need Swansboro (16-3) to defeat White Oak (15-4) in Piney Green on Thursday to have a chance to tie for the conference lead.
Croatan will host Swansboro for Senior Night on Tuesday and play at Richlands on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan................................. 8 14 7 18 - 47
West Carteret..................... 16 22 22 20 - 80
CROATAN (47) – Jones 22, S. Boyette 8, Cardona 4, Hilliard 4, Martin 4, Green 3, Hamrick 2.
WEST CARTERET (80) – Hewitt 20, Stack 18, Jones 11, Collins 8, Cummings 8, Hester 6, Whitaker 5, Coker 4.
