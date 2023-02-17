MOREHEAD CITY — All hail Bryan Hanks, prince of the News-Times pigskin pick ’em football panel.
Hanks proved to out-prognosticate the other prognosticators through 25 weeks of high school, college and the NFL season.
He earns bragging rights and the disdain of the other panelists.
Hanks put together a 186-78 record to outlast Jack Leary and Brian North.
Leary went 183-81 and North 181-83.
Eric Gullickson finished 176-88 to take fourth.
J.J. Smith went 168-96 to place ahead of Junious Smith at 167-97, Brian Bailey at 165-99 and Zack Nally at 163-101.
All but North correctly picked Kansas City over Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.
Leary came closest to picking the correct final score, going with Kansas City by a 37-34 marker. The Chiefs ended up winning 38-35.
Junious Smith and Gullickson both shined during the NFL playoffs, going 11-2. Each of them went 7-0 through the divisional, championship and Super Bowl rounds.
LAST WEEK
Eric Gullickson 1-0
Junious Smith 1-0
Bryan Hanks 1-0
Jack Leary 1-0
Brian North 0-1
J.J. Smith 1-0
Brian Bailey 1-0
Zack Nally 1-0
OVERALL
Bryan Hanks 186-78
Jack Leary 183-81
Brian North 181-83
Eric Gullickson 176-88
J.J. Smith 168-96
Junious Smith 167-97
Brian Bailey 165-99
Zack Nally 163-101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.