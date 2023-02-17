MOREHEAD CITY — All hail Bryan Hanks, prince of the News-Times pigskin pick ’em football panel.

Hanks proved to out-prognosticate the other prognosticators through 25 weeks of high school, college and the NFL season.

He earns bragging rights and the disdain of the other panelists.

Hanks put together a 186-78 record to outlast Jack Leary and Brian North.

Leary went 183-81 and North 181-83.

Eric Gullickson finished 176-88 to take fourth.

J.J. Smith went 168-96 to place ahead of Junious Smith at 167-97, Brian Bailey at 165-99 and Zack Nally at 163-101.

All but North correctly picked Kansas City over Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

Leary came closest to picking the correct final score, going with Kansas City by a 37-34 marker. The Chiefs ended up winning 38-35.

Junious Smith and Gullickson both shined during the NFL playoffs, going 11-2. Each of them went 7-0 through the divisional, championship and Super Bowl rounds.

LAST WEEK

Eric Gullickson 1-0

Junious Smith 1-0

Bryan Hanks 1-0

Jack Leary 1-0

Brian North 0-1

J.J. Smith 1-0

Brian Bailey 1-0

Zack Nally 1-0

OVERALL

Bryan Hanks 186-78

Jack Leary 183-81

Brian North 181-83

Eric Gullickson 176-88

J.J. Smith 168-96

Junious Smith 167-97

Brian Bailey 165-99

Zack Nally 163-101

