OCEAN — In addition to five Coach of the Year and four Player of the Year honorees, Croatan received a number of all-conference nods with the recent release of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference awards.
The Cougars swept the swimming awards with Mikaela Edge getting Coach of the Year for both boys and girls teams and Will Barker and M.J. Klaumann each taking home Swimmer of the Year awards.
They also swept the girls basketball honors with Andrew Gurley capturing Coach of the Year and Kelly Hagerty garnering Player of the Year.
The program also racked up honors in winter indoor track and field with Andy Bulfer and Rico Quispe pairing Coach of the Year accolades on both the boys and girls sides. A.J. Matas was named Field Athlete of the Year and Avah Beikirch named Track Athlete of the Year.
Croatan collected plenty of all-conference honors.
Dustin Hayden and Andrew Mendolia represented the boys basketball team. Hayden averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals, while Mendolia averaged 9.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon and Haley Cousins were on the girls basketball list. Roth averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals. McAloon averaged 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Cousins averaged 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
Jacob Caldwell (106 pounds), Drake Egan (145) and Ryan Lindsay (195) made the cut in wrestling. Caldwell went 49-7, while Egan and Lindsay each went 40-14.
Teal Edholm joined Klaumann on those lists in swimming and also made it in the 200-yard individual medley.
Emma Forsythe was rewarded for her work in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard medley relay. Madison Herring, Claire Nickson and Grace Meyer were also members of that relay squad.
Avah and Ally were on the honored 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Colby Loveless and Jack McCabe each earned league accolades in four events on the boys side.
Loveless was on the list in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, while McCabe was rewarded in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley. Each was on the noted 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay. Matthew McCray was also on those relay teams. He also reached the list in the 200-yard freestyle.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Patrick Reindl, Colby Young, Bryce Cohen and Luke Kahrimanovic also made the list.
Sidney Inscoe was honored in three events in girls winter indoor track and field, including the 1,000 meters, along with 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.
Numerous athletes were noted in two events, including Samantha Hall (1,600 and 3,200 meters), Emma Morton (55-meter hurdles, pole vault), McKarem Rahman (55 meters, 800-meter relay), Sophia Mann (300 meters, 800-meter relay), Alyssia Trigleth (500 meters, 1,600-meter relay), Shelby Waltrip (shot put, 800-meter relay), Sarah Melby (800- and 1,600-meter relays), Alexa Coates (500 meters, 1,600-meter relay) and Hannah Berger (1,000 meters, 3,200-meter relay).
Grace Egerton and Janelle Ketner were also part of the 3,200-meter relay team.
Samantha Forsythe made the list in the triple jump, and Claire Loucks made the cut in the pole vault.
Jacob Johnston and James Wallace each earned all-conference in three events on the boys side with both taking part in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.
Johnston was given accolades in the 500 meters, and Wallace earned distinction in the 1,000 meters.
Thomas McCabe (500 meters, 1,600-meter relay), Elliott Kleckner (1,600 and 3,200 meters) and Oscar Irizarry (800- and 1,600-meter relays) were each recognized in two events.
Cooper Kleckner (1,600 meters), Colten Rodriguez (3,200), Will Rouse (shot put) and Jacob Boucher (pole vault) garnered all-league in individual events while Paul Skinner, Kenny Lombreglia and Danny Metcalf were honored in the 800-meter relay, while Nolan McGehee and Jaxon Hall made the cut in the 3,200-meter relay.
