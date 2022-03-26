WILMINGTON — The Croatan girls lacrosse team’s wild week continued on Wednesday with a 7-6 overtime loss to Ashley on the road.
The Cougars (6-3) also lost to Millbrook 7-6 in overtime on Monday. Overtime is a rarity in girls lacrosse – Croatan hadn’t played in one since the program started in 2020 and now has two in the same week.
Both matches were against tough opponents, too, with Ashley sitting at 5-1 and Millbrook at 10-1. MaxPreps.com has Millbrook ranked No. 11 in the state across all classifications and Ashley is ranked No. 14. Croatan is listed at No. 17, impressive for a program that is only in its second full season.
The Cougars have stacked their nonconference schedule with other tough competitors, too, including No. 2 Topsail (6-0), No. 21 Laney (5-2) and No. 26 J.H. Rose (4-2).
Both Croatan and Ashley scored three goals apiece in the first and second halves. Kate Wilson led the Cougars with four goals, while Lauren Hayden slotted two goals and dished three assists. Croatan took 19 shots on goal compared to 21 for the Screaming Eagles.
Ashley’s leading scorers were Bailey Swails with three goals and Annalise Saffo with two.
In the net, Croatan goalie Devan Maready made 14 saves for a 66 percent save rate. She has 88 saves this season and a save rate of 57 percent.
Croatan will visit White Oak (0-8) on Tuesday, looking for a repeat of a 19-1 win at home on March 18.
