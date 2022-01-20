MOREHEAD CITY — It was senior night at West Carteret on Wednesday as the wrestling team dismantled Richlands 66-9.
The Patriots won seven of nine bouts decided on the mat and grabbed four more weight divisions via forfeit. The 3A Coastal Conference victory improved their dual team record to 17-8 this season.
Richlands dropped to 1-10 with the loss.
Seniors Hiroki Cruz and Cole Reynolds were honored at the match, where both scored pins. Cruz (34-5) at 195 pounds put Kylie Bowers (0-6) to the mat, and Reynolds (33-2) at 182 pinned Bruce Rivera (1-1).
Three weight classes were decided by a decision, with West going 2-1 in those. Nathan Hughes (11-19) at 152 pounds won by 5-4 decision over Malachi Rust (1-1), while Conner Craig (17-20) at 106 won a 9-3 decision over Killian Williamson (1-2).
Other on-the-mat wins for West came from Dylan Shirley (26-14) at 132 pounds, Luke Jones (2-1) at 170 and Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (7-8) at 220, all pins.
Here are results of the dual:
West Carteret 66, Richlands 9
106 – Conner Craig (WC) dec. Killian Williamson (R), 9-3.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Donovan Bungard (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Ryan McManus (R).
138 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Broderick Broache (R) dec. Kenley Riley (WC), 9-4.
152 – Nathan Hughes (WC) dec. Malachi Rust (R), 5-4.
160 – Kevin Hall (R) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
170 – Luke Jones (WC) pin Jailah Wilson (R).
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Bruce Rivera (R).
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Kylie Bowers (R).
220 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) pin Elijah Davis (R).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
