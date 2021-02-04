OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team flashed its offensive firepower Wednesday with a 13-5 win over Jacksonville.
The season-opening victory was played in the frigid cold, too, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s by game’s end.
“They’re warriors,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “We knew coming into the season it was going to be cold, and we haven’t taken a day off. We can’t let the cold be an excuse. Everyone is going through it.”
For a program that only just began last year and only played three matches before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring sports, the Cougars were surprisingly cohesive in their victory. Six girls got in on the scoring action, led by Kate Wilson and Erica Jungman with four goals each. Wilson also had two assists and Jungman one.
“We’ve had the last few weeks to get ready,” Moore said, “but a lot of the girls have played together for Bogue Elite, and they’ve had years to develop that chemistry and that cohesiveness.”
Lauren Hayden scored twice and added an assist, while Kelsey McCormick, Reagan Kemppainen and Sophia Mendolia each scored one. Kemppainen and McCormick also provided two assists.
Jungman, Wilson and Hayden each took five shots on goal, 15 of the team’s 21 total.
In the net, goalie Devan Maready made 13 saves for Jacksonville’s 18 shots on goal. The defensive stand was an impressive one to the head coach.
“I thought the defense played really well,” Moore said. “They communicated, and they were reading their slides. They doubled when they needed to and cleared the ball well. Obviously, we have the offensive firepower, but defense is a tough area of the field to teach and perfect, so I was really pleased with what I saw tonight.”
Moore also added about Maready, “She’s only a freshman, so we’re excited to have her for the next four years.”
Croatan will host First Flight on Saturday and travel to White Oak on Monday.
Jacksonville will travel to Northside-Jacksonville on Monday.
