OCEAN — When the time came for Gavin Beaupre to pick a college program to join, familiarity was a priority.
The Croatan senior soccer standout got just that in Division III William Peace University, where his friend and former Swansboro keeper Tripp Kidd starts in the net and former Cougar teammate Travis Garner-McGraw signed in 2021.
“They have signed a few guys from this area, which has really helped make the process more comfortable,” Beaupre said. “They’re super friendly, and they have a great program they’re building.”
Beaupre “fell in love” with the school and its facilities when he made his official visit. His recruitment journey with the school started while he was playing for the Wilmington Hammerheads last year.
“They came to see me, and it just kind of took off from there,” he said.
Beaupre will join a Pacers program that finished the 2022 season with a 10-4-4 overall record and placed second in the USA South Conference at 5-1-1.
The program is in the midst of a resurgence, finishing a combined 28-8-7 (.733) the last three seasons after averaging a .400-win percentage between 2015-2019.
“I think that he’s found a place that will be a good fit for him where he can come in and have an impact right away,” Croatan head coach Paul Slater said. “The speed of play is a little faster than he’s used to, but he’ll do well.”
As for where he’ll play, Beaupre is a scorer, but there are different spots he can line up on the field, depending on the system in place.
“They plan on trying me at a few different positions, which I totally understand,” Beaupre said. “As a versatile player, I understand it’s a process. I’m ready to help where I can.”
At Croatan, Beaupre led the team in goals last fall with 27 on top of a program-record 20 assists, to help the program finish 15-5-2 overall, win its third straight league title and reach the 3A eastern regional semifinals. His 74 scoring points was second-most in school history.
“He’s a very smart soccer player,” Slater said. “He is able to find spaces and manipulate a game. He’s a very complete soccer player, too, good with both feet, good in the air, he can defend, all of it.”
Beaupre, who transferred away for his junior season, shined from the time he stepped on the pitch as a freshman, scoring eight goals in 21 games.
He helped Croatan be-come the first team in county history to capture a soccer state championship as a sophomore.
Beaupre put up a goal and assist in the 4-1 win over Hibriten in the state final.
The Cougars finished the year ranked No. 1 by Max-Preps among teams in all classifications and was the only N.C. High School Athletic Association soccer team to go undefeated with an 18-0 record.
“(Playing for Croatan) was the time of my life,” Beaupre said. “I enjoyed every practice, every game. The bus rides were just hilarious, and I loved winning and losing together as a team. Those guys are my family.”
Beaupre plans to study biology at William Peace, with hopes of eventually moving into the physical therapy field. He currently has a weighted 3.84 GPA.
Before he joins the Pacers in August, Beaupre will compete in The Clash of the Carolinas in June and the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game in July.
