MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins were on a hot streak headed into the weekend when a 6-5 loss to the Florence RedWolves on Saturday snapped six straight wins.
After a 14-10 win over the Holly Springs Salamander on Monday, the Fish are in sole possession of second in the East Division with an 11-5 record. The Holly Springs Salamanders are 10-6 and the Peninsula Pilots in first at 13-4 headed into Tuesday. The Marlins beat the Pilots 9-1 on June 16.
The win streak began June 14 at Big Rock Stadium, where the Fish beat the Fuquay-Varina Twins 12-3. They clipped the Wilson Tobs 4-3 on June 15, rolled the Pilots on Wednesday, defeated the Wilmington Sharks in a doubleheader 6-1 and 3-2 on Thursday and again beat the Tobs 8-6 Friday.
--------------
The Marlins’ loss to the RedWolves came down to a crucial eighth inning. The Fish were leading 5-2 going into the bottom of the frame when A.J. Liu (Texas-Dallas) sent a three-run homer over the fence and Florence scored another run to snatch the lead for good.
Morehead City took the initial lead thanks to RBIs from Joe Mason (Mount Olive) in the first inning, Jack Harris (Newberry) on a solo home run in the fifth and Zack Miller (Catawba) in the top of the eighth.
Despite the loss, head coach Jesse Lancaster (Mount Olive) was happy to see his squad take the loss so harshly.
“It’s a good thing they’re not OK with losing,” he said. “I’m glad they’re upset by that.”
-------------
The Marlins were home last on Friday against the Tobs in front of more than 2,000 fans, celebrating five straight wins and putting on a franchise-first fireworks show before the game.
Wilson struck first in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Drew DeVine (Western Michigan) off Marlins righty starter Justin Kleinsorge (Regis). The Marlins did not waste much time to respond, as Zack Miller (Catawba) started his monster night at the plate with a towering home run over the left field fence to knot things up at one in the bottom of the second.
Miller then followed that up with an RBI single in the third inning, driving in Phillip Glasser (Youngstown State) who also had three hits on the night. It was 2-1 Marlins at that point.
Then the floodgates opened.
After the Tobs tied the game at 2 in the top of the fourth inning, the Marlins went to work. Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius) led things off with a walk, Dom Bucko (Youngstown State) singled, Justin Johnson walked, and Krzeminski came home on an RBI single from Glasser. Mason reached on an error on a rocket to left field, Harris got hit by a pitch, and then Miller unloaded another bomb to left field, this one of the three-run variety. The Marlins scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth and took an 8-2 lead to the fifth.
Kleinsorge got the start, going 3 2/3 innings allowing five hits, two earned runs and racking up five strikeouts. Colt Webb (Charleston-WV) got the win, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run with two strikeouts. Webb got out of a huge bases loaded jam in the sixth inning. Joe Barberio (Canisius) pitched a scoreless inning, and Brendan Bean (Penn) got his second save of the summer.
Miller went 3 for 4 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs, earning himself the CPL Line of the Night. Lancaster was most proud of his leadership.
“Zack was great for us at the plate tonight, but I really like how he’s been leading since he’s been here,” he said. “Once he and Jack (Harris) reunited, those two have kind of become the natural leaders of the team, and we’re better for it.”
Miller’s just taking it one day at a time.
“I was happy with my at-bats tonight,” he said. “I was patient enough to see some good pitches. The two home run balls were basically the same pitch.”
---------------
In the doubleheader win over the Sharks, pitching paved the way.
Jared Kollar (Seton Hill) got the start in game one in his first official CPL appearance of the summer for the Marlins, and all he did was give up no hits in 5 1/3 innings.
“I didn’t even realize it was a no-hitter for a second there,” Lancaster said. “It felt like he was working around some traffic, but I think that made him focus up and pitch really well, which he did. I mean, no hits. It doesn’t get better than that.”
Jordan Morales (La Salle) and Webb rounded out the pitching effort for the Marlins in game one, with Webb striking out the side in the seventh inning to end it.
The Marlins’ offense came to life in the fourth inning of game one. Miller continued his hot start, doubling to left center field with two outs in the inning. Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) missed a two-run home run by about six inches in left center field, and Miller came home on his double. Glasser got back on track with 3 hits and 2 RBI in game one, and he singled in Johnson to make it 2-0 Morehead City.
Game two wasn’t much different.
Ty Bothwell (Indiana) got the start, and he didn’t give up a hit until the sixth inning, same as Kollar. He gave up a single and a walk with one out in the sixth, and then exited. His final line was 5 1/3 innings with one hit, one earned run, four walks and seven strikeouts.
The Marlin bats were quiet in game two until the fifth inning. Bucko continued his hot stretch with a leadoff double. Justin Johnson (Lafayette) singled Bucko to third, and he then scored on a wild pitch. Harris singled, scoring Johnson, Mason and Miller both walked, and then Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to score Harris to make it 3-0.
By sweeping the doubleheader, the Marlins retook the lead in the first-ever Golden Chumbucket series, 4-3, over the Sharks. The two teams meet again in another doubleheader at Big Rock Stadium on Sunday for their last two meetings of the first half of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.