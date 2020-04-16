The absence of sports is starting to get to me.
No, I’m not talking about NCAA March Madness, the Masters, the MLB regular season or the NBA playoffs. Believe it or not, I’m not a big sports-on-TV guy.
For whatever reason, I’ve just lost interest in most professional and collegiate sports over the years. I can keep up with the watercooler conversations, but I’m not in the know like a lot of folks. I couldn’t even tell you who the favorites were for the Final Four this year before the coronavirus shutdowns.
For me, being a sports reporter means being tuned in to this county’s athletes, most often high schoolers. I follow their careers as they come in awkward and inconsistent as freshmen and develop, some into college-ready athletes. I watch programs rise and fall, predicting like everyone else which ones are trending up and which ones are in a downspin.
You see, it’s not Lebron James or Mike Trout I miss. It’s Croatan soccer’s Gentry Straub, West Carteret baseball’s Hayden Winchell and East Carteret softball’s Ashlyn Guthrie.
I could care less about the Masters. I want to know how good the new wave of boys golfers is with conference Players of the Year Ethan Hall of West Carteret and Nathan Watson of Croatan graduated.
Oh, Wimbledon was canceled? Oh well. What about the Croatan boys tennis team’s six-year conference win streak? Heck, West was 3-0 before the shutdowns and East 3-1. There was a chance the three teams could have combined for five or less total losses this season.
I know there are people out there suffering without their baseball fix, and even though that sport was never my favorite to cover, there’s a real feeling of loss not knowing how many hits Croatan’s Zach Hoy was going to tally, how many strikeouts East’s Chase Eaton would toss or just how good West freshman Josh Mason was going to be.
Then there is softball. What kind of a season was East going to have after a surprisingly successful 12-11 gap year in 2019? Was Lindsey Gurley at Croatan finally going to get over the .500 hump after working to revitalize the program for the last four years? West softball was 4-0 and ranked No. 23 in the 3A before the shutdown. How good could that team have been?
I didn’t get to see a single lacrosse match before the shutdown. Word on the street was, new West coach Zachery Almand was all-in for that program with a lot of preparation put in. What did girls lacrosse look like in its first season?
I’ve written ad nauseum about how far I thought the Croatan girls soccer team could have gone with what I believe to be the most top-to-bottom talented roster of any sport I’ve seen at this job. But what about East soccer, which was coming off a 19-5 finish in 2019 and had only graduated three seniors? West was 1-4 before the shutdown but had a bright outlook for the rest of the season. Have I really seen the last goals from Abigail Crawford? Or for that matter, East’s Gracie Somers or Croatan’s Lorena Montesano?
My colleague J.J. Smith and I have been working hard to bring this community what sports news we could dig up, but the truth is, we miss our “real” jobs desperately.
We miss covering real games, striding soccer sidelines on brisk Monday nights, shooting chip shots on breezy Tuesday afternoons and setting up camp in dugouts on Friday nights amid the chatter and cheering.
Like I said, I miss it.
I love serving this community, and I love covering its prep athletes. They are larger than life to me, and through my camera lens, as important and exciting as anything I may be missing on my television screen.
