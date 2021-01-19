PINETOWN — Josiah Hynes was the lone member of the East Carteret cross country program to participate in the 1A east regional on Saturday, and he performed well.
The sophomore placed seventh in the 43-runner meet, clocking in at 19 minutes, 12 seconds.
He was in a four-runner pack that finished fourth through seventh.
Pamlico’s Zy’mire Harper timed in at 19:02, followed by teammate Dylan Smith in 19:06 and Lejeune’s Preston Berthold in 19:09.
All but Smith of that quartet is a sophomore.
Lejeune’s Tyler Shelton won the meet in 17:57, followed by Northside-Pinetown’s Keanu Dugan in 18:07 and Pamlico’s Phillip Pipkin in 18:34.
Pamlico won the meet with 35 points, followed by Lejeune with 43 and Northside 60.
Hynes qualified for the regional by taking 14th in the 46-runner 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship meet. He was the seventh 1A finisher in that race.
Hynes will next participate in the 1A state championships Saturday at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
