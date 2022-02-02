BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team has been on a roll since its first and only loss of the season 42 days ago.
The Mariners (12-1) have won six in a row, taking those half dozen tilts by an average of 32 points. They continued that run Tuesday with a 59-15 thumping of Jones Senior.
“The girls were motivated to get better after that loss,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said of the 61-37 setback to Southwest Onslow on Dec. 21. “We haven’t taken a day off of practice since. They want to come in and watch film and learn new things. That loss, although it hurts, might have been a blessing.”
East is now 5-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. The club hasn’t been tested in league play, sweeping Jones by 40 and 44 points, Northside-Pinetown by 18 and 22, and beating Lejeune by 50.
Northside (9-2) is 2-2 in the Coastal Plains, Lejeune (1-9) is 1-4, and the Trojans (0-14) are 0-5.
The Mariners will next travel to Pamlico (7-6) on Friday. The Hurricanes are 3-1 in the league.
“That is a big one,” Sacoco said. “They have a winning record. We expect a confident Pamlico team on Friday.”
East won its sixth in a row on Tuesday without its second-leading scorer. Tanzania Locklear (12.0 points) sat out with a knee injury. She scored a career-high 38 points in the previous game versus Northside.
“She tweaked her knee in practice yesterday,” Sacoco said. “It’s not an injury to speak of, but we’re waiting and seeing how she feels. We wanted to give her some rest.”
In her absence, Kendalyn Dixon and Hailey Grady each notched career highs. Dixon putt up 18 points to hit double digits for the eighth time in 41 career games and for the first time since Jan. 19, 2021. Grady scored 12 points to hit double figures for the first time in 39 career games.
“Kendalyn had an amazing game,” Sacoco said. “And Haley had an awesome game. She has got so much potential, so to see her get into double digits was nice.”
Dixon had seven points in the first half and 11 in the second and connected on three three-pointers. Seven of Grady’s points came in the third quarter.
Kenliana Dixon led the way with a game-high 19 points, starting off with nine points in the first quarter as her team jumped out to a 23-4 lead.
Sydney Roberson scored all 10 of her points in the first half.
Azaria Jemison led Jones with nine points.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret...................... 23 12 19 5 - 59
Jones Senior........................ 4 5 4 2 - 15
EAST CARTERET (59) – Kenl. Dixon 19, Kend. Dixon 18, Grady 12, Roberson 10.
JONES SENIOR (15) – Jemison 9, King 4, Jones 2.
