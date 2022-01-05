CAPE CARTERET — The 24th Annual Star Hill Charity Golf Tournament made a name change to “The Tom Steepy 24th Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament” in honor of its volunteer committee chair, Steepy.
As of Nov. 4,, the tournament has raised over $560,000. Several of the committee members such as Steepy, Alan Leary, Curtis Bare and Al Smith, have been serving on the golf committee all 24 years of the annual tournament. Funds will help with the building costs of the 101st house Crystal Coast Habitat is building in Carteret County.
Chairman for the event, Steepy said “help us to reach our goal of one million in Carteret County.”
The tournament had 20 teams and many sponsors who together brought in earnings from the tournament of more than $29,000. Thanks go out to the 12 corporate sponsors: RE/Max Ocean Properties, First Bank, Transportation Impact, Whisky Bravo, Paxon McLean Holz, Pecan Tree Hospitality, Robby Oakes Mortgage Team, John & Lady McLean, Emerald Isle Realty, Swansboro United Methodist Men, Carteret County Realtors Association/Crystal Coast MLS, and First United Methodist Church. A special thanks also goes out to IGA Town & Country, Carolina Sports, and Kurtis Chevrolet for their partnerships.
For more information about volunteering, donating, or partnerships, visit habitatcyrstalcoast.org or call 252-223-2111.
