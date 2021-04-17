MOREHEAD CITY — A familiar tournament is getting a new name this summer with the introduction of the N.C. Billfish Series.
The series, headed up by weighmasters Randy Gregory and George Lott, will be a continuation of the N.C. Governor’s Cup in all but name. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries managed the old series, which ran for 30 years, but Gregory, who retired from NCDMF in October after 31 years, is excited about the new opportunity.
“We’re excited about it,” he said. “We’re going to carry on in the same spirit. We want to promote competition and sportsmanship, conservation of the offshore fisheries we have and the eight largest tournaments in the state. I don’t think you’ll see anything different.”
The series will consist of the same eight tournaments as last year’s Governor’s Cup, including the Hatteras Village Offshore Open on May 11-15, the Swansboro Rotary Blue Water Fishing Tournament on May 27-30, the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament on June 2-5, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on June 11-19, the Hatteras Grand Slam on July 7-10, the Big Rock Kids Tournament on July 15-17, the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament on July 27-29 and the Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 7-14.
As before, the points system for the Billfish Series will be 400 points for blue marlin, 150 points for other billfish species and a one point-per-pound for qualifying blue marlin. The boat that accumulates the most points will win a prize, but the series champion will be the boat that tallies the most points from three of the eight tournaments.
Gregory worked with former Governor’s Cup founder Dale Ward since 1991. When Ward died in 2002, he and Lott teamed up to carry on the torch.
“We made the agreement when he passed away that we’d keep things going as long as we were having fun, and we’re still having fun,” Gregory said. “We can’t wait to get it going.”
The new series will be sponsored by Jarrett Bay Boatworks, Bluewater Yacht Sales, Release Marine, Viking Yachts and Fairbanks Scales.
Gregory made a point to recognize the charitable aspects of the tournaments as well.
“They’re a big part of our local economy, and the amount of money these tournaments bring to charitable causes is phenomenal,” he said. “It makes being a part of them really worth it.”
When fishing starts in May, Gregory expects another banner year despite a latent cold winter.
“This fishing has really been good, especially the tuna fishing all the way from Cape Fear to the Oregon Inlet,” he said. “I haven’t heard of a blue marlin yet, but I’m sure one has been caught or it will be in the next few days. We usually see them around the middle of April.”
