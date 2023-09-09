OCEAN — The scoreboard wasn’t working on the Croatan football field Friday night.
It was probably for the best.
The Cougars, riding high with a 3-0 start this year, were dealt a slice of humble pie with a 56-13 loss to East Duplin.
“That is disappointing,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “You put so much time and energy into a week of preparation and to come out and for it to go this way – hats off to them, they were ready to play. It seemed like we weren’t.”
The defending 2A state champion brought back only four starters from that team but looked like a squad ready to make another deep postseason run with its first 10 plays over three drives resulting in three touchdowns.
After throwing an interception on their fourth drive, the Panthers (4-0) scored twice over just three plays on their next two possessions to push the lead to 35-7. The Cougars’ defense hadn’t given up a point in their first three games, registering three shutouts with only Washington getting on the board on a kickoff return.
“It was definitely humbling,” Gurley said. “You start a season 3-0 and you’ve got high expectations, and you see things going differently in your mind, and you come out tonight and they kind of put you in your place.”
Croatan had started a season 3-0 for the first time in 18 years.
East Duplin pushed its winning streak to 18 games and has now won six straight versus the Cougars who last beat the Panthers in 2015. Croatan hasn’t scored more than 13 points versus East Duplin in any of those six games, getting outscored 235-40.
“We’re under the radar,” East Duplin coach Battle Holley said. “Nobody counted on us last year, and nobody is counting on us this year. We are just going to come to work every day and whatever happens, happens. We have a good group of kids and they work hard. If you watch us warm up, we probably don’t pass the eye test, but we’re going to play hard.”
The Panthers went over 360 rushing yards for the second game in a row, nearly hitting the 400-mark with 397 thanks to their vaunted trap scheme.
Sophomore Josh Davis set a career high with 196 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries. His scores came on runs of 26, 64 and 35 yards.
“He is a grown man,” Gurley said. “We knew he was going to be a load. He was tough, and No. 15 (Elam Moore) is a great complement to him. Davis can beat you between the tackles, and No. 15 can stretch the field, so pick your poison. We just had a tough time stopping that trap, and they have some backs that can go.”
Moore had 41 yards on six carries.
Freshman Keeshon Mckinnie went for 88 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Normally a power-running team in their own right, the Cougars utilized a spread attack and had the most pass attempts in a game since Sept. 17, 2021 when they threw it 18 times in a 34-14 loss to Northside-Pinetown. They threw it 16 times versus East Duplin with Easton Taylor connecting with Max Cardona in the left corner of the end zone on two scoring passes of 13 and 8 yards in the second quarter.
“That was nice,” Gurley said. “It was something we saw on film, and we thought we could attack them there. We’ve been trying to get the ball to Max for a few games, and so it was good to see that happen. We will look for more ways to get him involved.”
Cardona also had two interceptions on defense.
Croatan will travel to Beddingfield next Friday. The Bruins (1-3) fell 35-18 to Nash Central (4-0).
Here are results of the game:
East Duplin........................... 21 14 21 0 - 56
Croatan.................................. 0 13 0 0 - 13
East Duplin Croatan
9 First Downs 10
29-397 Rushes-yards 27-70
0-2-2 Passing 6-15-1
0 Passing yards 64
397 Total yards 135
1-56 Punts-average 5-27.2
2-1 Fumbles-lost 1-1
4-40 Penalties-yards 1-5
97 Return yards 77
Scoring Summary
ED – Jones 20 run (Bonnilla kick), 1st.
ED – Davis 26 run (Bonnilla kick), 1st.
ED – Thigpen 8 run (Bonnilla kick), 1st.
C – Cardona 13 pass from Taylor (McBride kick), 2nd.
ED – Davis 64 run (Bonnilla kick), 2nd.
ED – Davis 35 run (Bonnilla kick), 2nd.
C – Cardona 8 pass from Taylor (kick failed), 2nd.
ED – McKinnie 37 run (Bonnilla kick), 3rd.
ED – McKinnie 17 run (Bonnilla kick), 3rd.
ED – Boney 1 run (Bonnilla kick), 3rd.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: East Duplin – Davis 9-196; McKinnie 5-88; Moore 6-41; Jones 1-20; Boney 3-17; Raynor 1-12; Hall 1-11; Thigpen 2-8; Brown 1-4. Croatan – Steffy 5-32; Taylor 4-16; Boucher 3-14; Rossi 4-8; Boal 1-2; Wine 3-(-1); Davis 3-(-1);
PASSING: East Duplin – Brown 0-2-0-2-0. Croatan – Taylor 5-7-2-0-42; Davis 1-8-0-1-25.
RECEIVING: East Duplin – None. Croatan – Lee 1-25; De Ley 2-22; Cardona 2-21; Boucher 1-(-1).
