BEAUFORT — Kenliana Dixon gave a Michael Jordan shrug in the fourth quarter Friday night during the 56-43 win over Heide Trask.
The East Carteret freshman guard provided the reaction after watching her fourth straight three-pointer of the quarter hit the back of the iron, go straight up in the air and drop back down through the net.
“I don’t know, I didn’t think that one was going in,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting that.”
Her hot streak couldn’t have come at a better time.
After starting the season 3-1, the Mariners had lost three straight, and after jumping out to an 11-0 lead versus Trask, they trailed 33-31 to start the fourth.
Dixon hit back-to-back treys, interrupted her long-range shooting with a free throw, then hit back-to-back treys again to give her team breathing room at 44-36 with 5:18 to go in the game.
She ended up scoring 16 points in the quarter after entering the frame with just two points, which came early in the first quarter.
“I just started getting open,” she said. “I had to get my rhythm. My shots were too flat. They were shifting to the left, but I finally got it.”
Jordan gave his legendary shrug after unexpectedly hitting six straight three-pointers in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Fellow freshman Tanzani Locklear was nearly as impressive from the beyond the arc. She hit three treys in the third quarter to help her team keep pace with a Titans outfit that outscored the home team 20-11 in the period.
Locklear was a model of consistency throughout the night, scoring five in the first, four in the second, nine in the third and five in the fourth to finish with a game-high 23 points.
The performance of the freshman duo helped stave off a four-game losing streak and kept East in the running for third place in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The Mariners entered the contest 3-5, tailing Trask (5-2) and Richlands (4-4).
At 4-5, East is still in striking distance of those two squads with five regular season games left.
“We’re right there in the mix,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “When you have a little losing streak, and you haven’t been able to get shots to fall and you come back home to play a good team that we know is going to challenge us offensively and defensively, that is a good team win right there.”
Perimeter shooting also paced Trask’s comeback as Julia Plunk hit four three-pointers in the second half and finished with a team-high 12 points.
Her team trailed 20-13 at halftime.
The Titans got by East 45-40 in the first matchup of the season.
The Mariners also split with Richlands this season, winning 49-41 on Jan. 8 and falling 37-32 on Tuesday. East struggled to find the net in that contest, trailing 28-19 going into the fourth quarter. The Beaufort squad followed that loss with a 75-41 defeat to league leader Southwest Onslow (7-1) on Thursday.
“This one feels good, because we went on a little slide after going 3-1, so it’s time to get back in the groove.” Bernauer said. “This was big, mainly for confidence. When you lose and you’re young and you take all the bumps and bruises, it’s tough. We’re learning to fight through that.”
Ellie Fulcher, the lone senior on the team, provided the other scoring punch against Trask, going for a career-high 11 points.
“I can’t say enough about our leadership, Ellie, and Kendalyn (Dixon),” Bernauer said. “We just shot it well tonight. I tell them, if you are open, take the shot. Don’t rush it, take the shot, and Kenliana came up big.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Heide Trask............................ 7 6 20 10 - 43
East Carteret........................ 12 8 11 25 - 56
TRASK (43) – Plunk 12, Pfeiffer 10, A. Lewis 10, K. Lewis 7, White 4.
EAST CARTERET (56) – Locklear 23, Kenl. Dixon 18, Fulcher 11, Kend. Dixon 2, Guthrie 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.