PAMLICO — The East Carteret boys cross country team took fourth on Wednesday in the four-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship meet.
The Mariners, who were without injured standout William Sanchez, scored 86 points on Pamlico’s course.
Lejeune won the meet with 24 points, followed by Pamlico with 57 and Northside-Pinetown with 69.
Northside’s Andrew Harding won the 41-runner meet in 16 minutes, 46 seconds.
Josiah Hynes gave East it’s top finisher with a time of 18:01 to take eighth.
Three more Mariners placed in the top 25.
Clay Michels stopped the watch in 20:29 to claim 20th, Braydon Johnson followed in 21st in 20:41, and Gardner Gooch took 24th in 21:00. Jesse Humphries finished 36th in 24:46, followed by Elliot Neve in 37th in 24:49, and Colin Haynes in 40th in 24:56.
Bethany Hynes was the lone East runner to take part in the girls meet, finishing 19th in 30:39.
Lejeune’s Paige Berthold captured the 22-runner meet in 20:41.
The Devil Pups won the competition with 19 points, followed by Northside with 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.