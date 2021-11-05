OCEAN — Croatan boys soccer fans were on pins and needles in the waning minutes of the 1-0 victory over C.B. Aycock on Thursday.
Riding a single-score lead from a penalty kick in the eighth minute, the Cougars (17-2-1 overall) only needed to fend off attack from the visitors to advance to the third round of the 3A state playoffs. That had fans waiting anxiously as the final seconds ticked off the game clock.
Head coach Paul Slater was sitting cool as a cucumber, though, confident in his team’s ability to hold the lead.
“Definitely wasn’t worried,” he said. “It was a fun game, a weird game. C.B. Aycock was very organized and very athletic. It was a good test.”
The No. 2-seeded Cougars came into the match fresh off an 8-0 shutout of South Brunswick in the first round. The second-round matchup with the No. 15-seeded Falcons (15-5-2) proved much tougher, though.
Weather played a crucial role in the match. When Croatan played Monday, temperatures barely got below 60. On Thursday, it dipped to the mid-40s with 15-20 mph winds blowing offshore.
“I think without the wind, it’s a very different game,” Slater said. “It was very different from Monday. I’m just glad it wasn’t raining like it was forecasted.”
After the game, 22-year-old Aycock coach Dominick Albano was visibly emotional. The first-year coach was proud of his team’s effort and disappointed in the call that led to the penalty kick. The Aycock sideline was issued a yellow card in the final minute of the match after one or more voiced their displeasure with the officiating.
“We played tremendously, and I feel like we got robbed,” Albano said. “We should still be playing right now, in overtime. But that’s the game. Sometimes it’s going to happen.”
There were a whopping 28 fouls in the match, with 15 allocated to Croatan. In the first half, spectators began to boo the officials and lobbied insults at each other. There were a total of three yellow cards given out, two on one play when Aycock’s Colby Thompson tripped up Alex Amato, and Amato grabbed the defender’s ankle as he rolled over.
The biggest whistle blown came in the eighth minute when a foul inside the Aycock box prompted a penalty kick. Slater called out “Boucher” to give his senior defender the one-on-one shot. He didn’t disappoint, slotting it to the left of keeper Braylan McCoy for his 10th goal of the season.
Scoring opportunities were rare for the Cougars in the first half with the wind working against them. They only took three shots in the first half before taking 12 in the second. Even then, the scoring chances in the second were rarely quality looks.
“We were pretty poor in the final third of the field,” Slater said. “Everything went right to the keeper. Even our corners weren’t great. If you look at the overall body of work, it wasn’t great, but we got the win. I’m happy about that.”
The Cougars only placed seven of their 15 shots on-frame, and only one or two came close to hitting their mark. Ward Melton had the best chance on a low cross from Amato in the 71st minute, but his header skimmed the top of the cross bar. Lead scorer Eli Simonette only got two shots off as he was blanketed all night.
“(Our players) did everything we asked them to do tonight,” Albano said. “We came in knowing (Simonette) was going to be a tough challenge, but I felt like we neutralized him for the most part. It really came down to that penalty kick.”
On the other end, the Falcons only took four total shots, with just two placed on-frame. The defensive back line of Isaac Beasley, Jack Wilson, A.J. Matas and Boucher worked hard to prevent the opposing strikers from getting space.
Early in the game, it looked like Aycock’s Austin Sawkiw would get a clean look at the net, but Beasley disrupted the one-on-one rush and stole the ball away for a solid stop. With 1:05 left in the match, Sawkiw took a desperation shot on goal, but keeper Eugene Wilson was there for the diving catch. Wilson registered two saves in the net.
“We could have been a bit more careful,” Slater said. “Lately, we’ve been giving the ball away in tough spots. We can be better at that. We don’t want to give our opponents a chance to run straight at us. But the second half was better. I think Eugene only touched the ball three or four times the whole game.”
The Cougars still have a long road ahead to reach the state final for a second straight season. On Monday, they will host No. 10 West Johnston (16-4-2), which took down No. 7 Carrboro 1-0 in the second round.
West Johnston is part of the same 3A Quad County Conference as Aycock. The two teams split in league play, with Aycock placing second with a 10-2-1 record and West Johnston third at 11-3. The winner of that conference, Fike (12-0-1), lost spectacularly in the second round to Western Alamance 5-0.
There are only six conference winners left in the 3A tournament, including No. 3 Jacksonville (20-3), which defeated Swansboro 2-1 on Thursday. The Cardinals will host No. 6 Lee County (17-4-2) on Monday. Croatan already defeated Jacksonville 4-2 on Aug. 18.
On the other side of the eastern bracket, top-seeded First Flight (14-1-1) survived a 2-1 overtime matchup with No. 17 J.H. Rose on Thursday. It will host No. 8 Williams (16-3-2) on Monday for the right to play either No. 4 Southern Nash (23-2-1) or No. 21 Western Alamance (15-5-1). The Cougars already defeated First Flight 1-0 on Sept. 24.
In the western region, No. 1 seed Hibriten (18-2), the 2A state championship runner-up last season, fell 2-1 to No. 16 East Lincoln in the second round.
The fourth round will take place Thursday and the regional final on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Here are results of the match:
C.B. Aycock.............................................. 0 0 - 0
Croatan.................................................... 1 0 - 1
C.B. Aycock Croatan
2 Shots 15
2 Corner Kicks 10
12 Saves 2
13 Fouls 15
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Boucher (Penalty), 8th minute.
