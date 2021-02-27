OCEAN — Six months after football would have normally started, the 2020-2021 gridiron season finally kicked off Friday at Croatan.
The Cougars hosted Jacksonville, losing 35-27, but both teams were in high spirits after getting on the field in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Croatan head coach Andrew Gurley has had a busy week, between football practice, the game on Friday and his girls basketball team’s third-round state playoff berth. His girls team played Tuesday, Thursday and will do so again tonight, but that didn’t take away from the thrill of coaching football again.
“I love it,” he said. “This ain’t work, it’s fun. All of the variables and questions during the offseason, it makes you appreciate being out here even more. I used to get so uptight about games, where everything had to be just perfect. Now, I’m just glad to be out here.”
No amount of inclement weather could sap the coach or the players of their gratification either. Many teams in the area moved their games up to Monday to avoid the cold, rainy conditions, but Gurley hardly noticed it.
“What weather?” he asked. “I don’t see anything special out here. This is Friday night. It’s time for football.”
Jacksonville bagged the nonconference win to begin building off its 7-4 finish last season. It will play one more nonconference game, against East Duplin on Friday, before starting its 3A Coastal Conference game.
“Happy to be out here playing,” Cardinals coach Beau Williams said. “This was a good one. Croatan is a solid team. They’re going to make some noise in their conference. They’ve got a big game next week. That’ll be a good one.”
Indeed, Croatan’s pursuit of a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship begins Friday with its hardest test – a visit from Southwest Onslow on Friday. The Stallions won the conference last season with a 7-0 record. Croatan placed second at 6-1 before losing three of those wins to an ineligibility infraction.
The Cougars started off strong against Jacksonville. They scored the game’s first touchdown when Dustin Hayden ran it in from 4 yards out on fourth-and-goal.
Hayden, who also ripped off a 15-yard run to set up an Alex Barnes 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter, took half of the game’s snaps from under center. Evan King took the other half, with both signal-callers making big throws.
King connected with receiver Daquan “DQ” Dillahunt for a 41-yard scored late in the fourth quarter, while Hayden hit Dakota Gray for a 50-yard toss in the first to set up his opening touchdown run.
“They’ve been competing,” Gurley said. “No one has really separated. Both guys can do special things. Evan is cool, calm and collected, and Dustin can break one at any time.”
Denzal Greene had a special night on the ground for Jacksonville, starting things off with a 47-yard gain on his team’s opening drive to set up a 4-yard score from Sean Jones. The touchdown took just 26 seconds off the game clock and gave the Cardinals a 7-6 lead after Thomas Fitzsimmons’ point-after kick.
A big third-down stop from Croatan’s defense helped set up the second score from the offense. Colton Sullivan, Barnes and Hayden ran for three straight first downs, leading to a 22-yard touchdown from Barnes.
The Cardinals answered with two straight touchdowns, the first on a 38-yard run from Tymir Brown on third-and-15 with 1:26 left in the first half, and the second on a 25-yard run from Greene at the buzzer. The second touchdown was a back-breaker, as Croatan’s defense was in pass protection after batting down two straight incomplete passes.
“We were playing soft because we thought they were going to throw,” Gurley said. “They had a great play call. We only had five in the box, and they gashed us.”
Barnes’ 6-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, and Aidan Kimbrell’s subsequent point-after kick, closed the scoring gap to 21-19. That went away in a flash when, just over a minute later, Greene hit open field for a demoralizing 52-yard touchdown.
“We had a couple of good plays, Denzal had some great runs, but Croatan pushed us to the limit,” Williams said. “They’re a well-coached team.”
Jacksonville’s final touchdown was a 42-yard pass from Josh Benton to Jones with six seconds left in the third quarter.
Croatan punted on its first fourth-quarter possession and turned it over on downs on the second, but Dillahunt’s touchdown catch from King with 35 seconds left on the clock provided one more thrill for Cougar fans.
“That’s Daquan’s first-ever football game, amazing,” Gurley said. “We saw a lot of things tonight we were waiting to see, things we couldn’t quite see in scrimmages and practice. We still have a lot of work to do, though.”
Further results and stats were unavailable but will appear in the Wednesday print edition.
