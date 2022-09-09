NEWPORT — On a given weeknight in Newport, a drive downtown along Chatham Street might look like a modern-day Mayberry.
Parents lazily meander between games at the Vikings Football recreational field and businesses across the street, families perched on front porches watch people, and on Mondays and Wednesdays, a group of anywhere between 20-30 runners gallop together down the street and around the downtown square.
They’re part of the Shortway Running Club, which meets twice weekly at 5:30 p.m. The group might split off into shorter or longer routes, but all of them lead back to the brewery. There, runners log their miles and work their way toward fun incentives like decals, T-shirts, pint glasses and even beer.
“It has really, really taken off,” Club President Josh Winks said. “We started meeting twice a week to fit people’s busy schedules and we’ve seen a more consistent turnout. We get all levels of runners, too. We have distance runners and walkers, people bring their kids or their dogs, everyone is welcome.”
Winks joined the group in 2019 when he moved from the Raleigh area. He was looking for something to do in a new town and stumbled upon the running club, which was started by the brewery’s owners Lindsay and Matt Shortway and a former employee, Rose, in 2018, a year after the business opened its doors.
“It was really small then,” Lindsay Shortway said. “It was mostly employees and their families and close friends. It has grown quite tremendously since then.”
The club made Winks president in 2020, and together they implemented the first wave of graduated incentives to encourage runners to track their mileage and stay consistent with the club.
When runners reached the half marathon distance of 13.1 miles, for instance, they get a decal. The full marathon distance of 26.2 miles, however long it takes to reach, earns runners a T-shirt, and so on and so on. Runners are also recognized by the club with medals when they reach milestone distances or best personal records.
The club likes to host themed runs throughout the year, too, such as wearing all green for St. Patrick’s Day, costumes for Halloween and ugly sweaters for Christmas. This year, Labor Day fell on National Pizza Day, so the club offered free pizza to the runners who turned out for the holiday run.
The club also likes to meet up at road races, whether to run together or just represent the club. That will be easier than ever on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the brewery hosts its second annual Barley Chase 5K and 10K event.
The event, which benefits the nonprofit Bread & Barley, drew 150 participants in 2021, but Lindsay is hoping to see an even bigger turnout this year. She and her husband, who serve on the town’s recreation committee, have been race directors since last year.
“We’re really hoping to up the bar this year and hit 250 runners,” Lindsay said. “We already have 150 signed up, so we’re well on our way.”
The race course will wind through the neighborhood around the brewery. Online registration will close Thursday, Oct. 20 or when space runs out, and participants will receive a T-shirt, finisher medal and a wristband which will include complimentary post-run pints at the after-party.
REASONS TO RUN
The club’s commitment to running every week is no joke. A solid group gathered to run on Wednesday, even with buckets of rain pouring over the downtown area.
One of those runners was Francisco Villegas, who joined the club two years ago while looking for a health reinvigoration after retiring from the U.S. Marine Corps.
“It was something to do after work,” Villegas said. “I saw what the brewery was doing, that it was a place where people came together, so I was excited to join. It’s a really happy-go-lucky environment, and we have great conversations after running.”
Another runner, Sarah Ramirez, joined the club a year and a half ago. She already had a steady running regimen in place but was looking to add a social aspect to her weekly schedule.
“It’s fun to run with other people,” Ramirez said. “Shortway has done a great job getting people out here and helping to revitalize the (downtown) area. People come out here and they say they know someone else who’d be interested, and on it goes.”
Ramirez did just that, inviting her friend, Sarah Gould, to start coming to the runs last year. Gould credited her friend’s encouragement for getting her involved and the no-judgement accountability from the club’s members for keeping her involved.
“I have two children, so this helps me take some ‘me’ time,” Gould said. “I’ve been a part of the group for a year and a half, and it has added some much-needed exercise that I haven’t had in my life for too many years. I’ve lost 25 pounds and three pant sizes. If it wasn’t for this group or Sarah, I wouldn’t be here. It’s not easy to stay with it when you’re on your own.”
Improved health and the social aspect are also what inspired Lindsay to start the club back in 2018.
“Running is a great activity,” she said. “It clears your mind, and it’s good for your health. And there are friendships to be made here. I’ve run with people I have never met before, and by the end of the run, I feel like I’ve made a new friend. Afterwards, we just hang out at the brewery and fellowship, drink beer. Even when people move away, we try to stay close and keep connected.”
When Winks relocated to the county from a metropolitan community, he admired the area’s racing options and the community that it served. He saw the numbers drop off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he has seen a resurgence in participation over the last year.
“It’s been great to get back to running with all of the people back,” Winks said. “Even last year, there were some nights when only 10 people showed up. I think the pandemic had a lot to do with people choosing to run on their own or avoid social settings. Thankfully, that has changed and people are coming back out and re-joining us.”
