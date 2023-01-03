Carteret County
News-Times
Girls Tennis Player of the Year
Tayla Statham
Croatan High School
Class Senior
Singles 16-0
Doubles 9-0
Tayla Statham was involved in 25 dual-team matches in her senior year and finished each one on the winning side.
The Croatan senior went a perfect 16-0 in No. 5 singles and 9-0 in No. 3 doubles.
She was dominant in the majority of those matches.
Seventeen of her 32 singles sets were won by 6-0 scores. Another four resulted in 6-1 wins.
Only three matches proved competitive.
Statham toughed out two triumphs over Dixon’s Izabella Farias, taking the first 7-5, 6-3 and the second 6-3, 3-6, 11-9. She also got by Greene Central’s Aubree Smith 7-5, 6-3.
In the 7-2 loss to Fike in the first round of the 3A state duals, Statham was the only Cougar to get a win in singles, beating Zoe Mitchell 6-4, 6-1 and was in on the other victory in doubles, joining Olivia Fails for an 8-5 win over Connie Pleasants and Emory Skinner.
Statham was also the only Cougar to advance to the 3A regional tournament as a singles player after advancing through the conference tournament.
Her junior campaign also saw her dominate.
She went 20-3 overall, including 12-1 at No. 4 singles and 5-1 at No. 2 doubles. In her 12-0 singles play in the regular season, she won 15 of her 22 sets by 6-0 scores, six by 6-1 scores, one by a 6-2 score and one by an 8-0 pro-set score.
