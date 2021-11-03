JACKSONVILLE — Croatan cross country teams pulled off a rare and impressive sweep last weekend at the 3A east regional championship.
The Cougars swept the meets for the first time since 2013. One team had won the title every year since, except 2016, with the girls winning four times (2014, 2017-2019) while the boys had won twice (2015, 2020).
“At the beginning of the year, we really didn't know how we would do at regionals,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “We lost our number one, two, and four runners (on the boys side) from last year. We were also moving up to 3A.”
Croatan didn’t just win at Northeast Creek Park, but did so in dominant fashion.
The boys won their second straight regional title, winning by 30 points over South Central, 37-67, with First Flight taking third at 89.
The girls won by 25 points over West Carteret, 61-86, with Currituck far back in third with 154.
“Our girls had the best day of the season at the regional championship meet,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “Our boys set the bar on the first race of the day, so our girls were pumped, and their performance was amazing.”
All seven Croatan runners set personal records on the girls side.
Navaya Zales repeated as regional champion despite the move up from 2A to 3A, taking the lead from start to finish and beating the course record she set last week in the Coastal Conference championship by 11 seconds.
The senior toed the line in 17 minutes, 44 seconds to beat the other 115 runners. She topped the runner-up, Swansboro’s Delaney Horton, by more than 45 seconds.
Avah Beikirch broke 20 minutes for the first time this season to take eighth in 19:55.
Audrey Kirkwood broke 21 minutes for the first time this season, checking in at 20:46 to finish 12th.
Cameran Ladd and Emilie Hayes each broke 22 minutes for the first time this season with Ladd taking 22nd in 21:26, and Hayes placed 31st in 21:53. Ayla Zales took 24th in 21:33. Samantha Hall rounded out the top seven in 22:20 to claim 35th.
The top times of the season for those runners helped the Cougars improve on their win over West Carteret in the conference championship race. They won that meet by just 10 points over the Patriots.
“Our hats off to West Carteret for making every meet a tough competition and keeping our girls on their toes,” Quispe said. “Our girls are feeling confident going into the state meet, but aware that the competition will be stiff.”
The girls have been one of the top cross country teams in the state since first stepping on the course, winning 14 regional crowns in 24 years as a program, including six in the last nine.
Croatan took care of business in the boys race by placing four runners in the top eight in the 133-runner meet.
Colten Rodriguez took third in 15:55, followed by James Wallace in fourth in 16:02. Sophomore Matthew Quispe grabbed seventh in 16:42, followed by fellow sophomore Tyrese Cone in eighth in 16:47.
“This team has really bonded well and are working hard together to achieve their goals,” Bulfer said. “It all showed by their performances. I thought it was going to be close between us and South Central, but our hard work has paid off.”
Former Croatan runner Elliott Kleckner won his second regional championship in a row with a time of 15:24 for South Central, and twin brother and teammate Cooper Kleckner took fifth in a time of 16:12, but it wasn’t enough as no other Falcon finished in the top 15.
Tre Austin and Sean Manning gave the Cougars six runners in the top 16 with Austin claiming 15th in 17:28, and Manning taking 16th in 17:29. Croft McLean rounded out the top seven in 27th with a time of 18:22 to top his personal record by 22 seconds.
“We have big goals for the state meet and hope to make things interesting,” Bulfer said. “There are five teams who have a shot to win. All five teams are good programs with good runners. Our team is working as one, leading each other and following each other at the same time. It really is a special moment when the kids make that happen.”
