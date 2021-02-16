Whether it’s a normal year or an abnormal one, county athletic programs continue to rack up conference championships.
Despite a late start and a limited schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams have already accumulated 13 league titles.
The West Carteret volleyball team captured its second straight 3A Coastal Conference crown. The Patriots have taken six of the last seven championships.
Croatan won its third 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference volleyball title and has now secured five of the last seven league banners. The Cougars are riding a 36-game winning streak in conference play.
East shared the Coastal 8 title with Croatan this year despite playing just six league games.
The county cross country season, per usual, was a smashing success.
The West Carteret girls brought home their 18th consecutive conference championship in what has to be one of the most impressive streaks in the state.
The boys also stood first in the 3A Coastal Conference campaign to win its seventh title in the past 10 years.
Croatan also continued to shine on the course with the girls earning their eighth championship in a row and the boys taking its sixth straight.
Croatan swept the 1A/2A Coastal 8 swim championships for the second year in a row, and West also swept the Coastal championships.
The West boys basketball team captured its third league title in a row – an accomplishment reached just once before in the program’s 57-year history.
The East boys basketball team also registered its second straight conference crown and has now won nine of the past 11 league championships. The Mariners have a 22-game winning streak in conference play.
And the Croatan boys soccer team looks ready to add to this list. The Cougars are 5-0 and have outscored their league opponents 31-2 as they approach the midpoint of the conference season.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.