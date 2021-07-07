BUCHANAN Mich. — Cooper Webb hasn’t been able to carry over his Supercross success to the motocross circuit in his 450 class career, and that trend has carried over to this season.
The county native currently stands ninth after four Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship races.
Webb, who has won two of the last three Supercross titles – he was also runner-up in 2020 – sports 102 points, trailing Christian Craig by two points for the eighth spot.
Dylan Ferrandis leads the standings with 180 points, followed by Ken Roczen with 167 and Aaron Plessinger 143. Chase Sexton is fourth with 132 points, followed by Eli Tomac with 129, Justin Barcia 121 and Adam Cianciarulo 116.
Webb finished 27th last season in an injury-shortened campaign. He placed sixth in 2019 after a ninth-place finish in 2018 and an eighth-place standing in his rookie season.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider secured a season-best seventh overall finish in a hard-hitting field of 450 class riders on Saturday at the RedBud MX National in Buchanan, Mich.
Thanks to a season-best qualifying position of fourth, Webb had a positive start to the race day.
He lined up with a solid gate choice in moto one, powering his bike to a great start up front.
He found himself in the top-five battle early on and got shuffled back to ultimately claim a hard-fought seventh place in the first moto.
In moto two, Webb got a seventh-place start and maintained a forward charge early in the race.
After the halfway point, he had an unpleasant encounter with the infamous “LaRocco’s Leap” when he cased the landing of the massive triple and jammed his back. From there, he went into preservation mode to ultimately salvage a ninth-place finish in the second moto.
Due to his combined finishes of 7-9, Webb ultimately secured seventh overall standing.
“Today was an up-and-down day at RedBud,” Webb said after the race. “In the first moto, I had a good fight for seventh and I felt OK with that, but moto two was a bit of a struggle. I fought my way up from a so-so start. and then I cased LaRocco’s Leap about 20 minutes in and jammed my back pretty good, and I just kind of limped it to the finish. Overall, it’s not what we want, but we’ll come back at Southwick looking to improve.”
Round five of the 12-round Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will visit Southwick, Mass. on Saturday for the Southwick National.
Moto one will air at 2 p.m. on MAV TV and moto two at 4 p.m. on Peacock. Moto two will also later air at 7 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network.
Webb opened the season going 5-11 for an eighth overall finish at Fox Raceway 1 National at Pala, Calif., then went 8-8 for eighth in the Thunder Valley National at Lakewood, Colo. and followed with a 7-11 day to take 10th overall at the High Point National in Mt. Morris, Penn.
