MOREHEAD CITY — To get an idea of how the Crystal Coast Grand Prix went on Sunday, consider this: organizer Jeff McCann had a meeting the following morning to start planning next year’s event.
Despite some breaks in the action for rainstorms, the first powerboat race in the area in eight years went off without a hitch.
“I had a 9 o’clock meeting (on Monday),” McCann said. “We’re already planning next year. All the racers want to come back, and the ones who didn’t come down, want to.”
Forty-two boats arrived for the Offshore Powerboat Association race, and 35 took part in 11 classes. With each race team bringing 5-10 members and plenty of spectators in boats and at Jack’s Waterfront Bar headquarters, Morehead City saw an impact.
“We had a great turnout,” McCann said. “It rained, but no one left. It was great seeing all the people in the streets, all the boats in the water. I have to thank my wife and the staff at Jack’s ’cause they did a heck of a job.”
McCann, a county native, developed a passion for powerboat racing as a young man, and after years of racing at other venues, he decided to invest his personal time bringing the sport to Morehead City, not only due to his love for it, but also to help generate revenue for the area.
He did both.
During a seven-year run (2006-2012), the Crystal Coast Grand Prix, a three-day event that hosted the country’s most competitive powerboat racers, drew big crowds and brought tourism money to Morehead City.
The county provided a $20,000 jumpstart to bring the attraction back to his Jack’s Waterfront Bar.
“I have to thank the Carteret County Tourism Development and Jim Browder,” McCann said. “They helped a lot. Everyone helped, and everyone was willing to work to put it on.”
McCann was set to compete in the race but lost his transmission and was limited to being a spectator.
After a four-month delay to the start the Offshore Powerboat Association season because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams from across the country arrived to compete at the Crystal Coast Grand Prix.
Chris Reindl and his Reindl Powerboats of the BoatRacingExperience.com team made the long trip from Las Vegas, Nev.
“I can’t wait to come back,” he said. “If I could book rooms at the Bask (Hotel), I would have booked them already.”
The Reindl team, with drivers Randy Clayton and Rick Tanner, took the runner-up spot in both the Class 3 and Class 5 categories as the only team to compete in multiple races. Reindl, the throttleman, raved about the boomerang 4.3-mile flat-water course that went from Sugarloaf Island to Radio Island and near the Fort Macon area.
“That is absolutely one of the best race courses we’ve gotten to race,” he said. “I was hoping it wasn’t going to be an oval race track, because you see so many, you get sick of them. There is so much more skill involved when it’s a tricky course like that. I had more fun racing than I’ve had in years. We had a blast, and we didn’t even win. I told Jeff it was the most fun I’ve ever had when I didn’t win.”
Like most other sports, the pandemic has greatly impacted the OPA season with the 10-race schedule whittled down to just two. Morehead City kicked off the campaign, and the Englewood Beach Waterfest will wrap up the year.
“We were racing carts in the grocery stores,” Jorge Arellano said with a laugh. “We were chomping at the bit, so it was so nice to have an event. We made sure to take advantage of this race. It was a good opportunity. I wish I could have been out there.”
Arellano had motor troubles with his JRA High Performance Boat Sales boat just before his race and was unable to compete.
Nauti Boys won the four-boat Class 7 division, Rum Runner took the four-boat Class 6 division, Shoreline Plumbing captured the five-boat Class 5 division, Absolutely Not won the two-boat Class 4 race, Strictly Business earned the victory in the two-boat Class 3 and Cuss ‘n Fus was the lone boat in Class 1.
Fastboys outlasted five other boats in the Stock Vee, Marker 17 won the three-boat Modified Vee and STR took the six-team Super Stock race. Knucklehead Racing (Vee Extreme) and Miss GEICO (ClassOne) each were entered in one-boat divisions.
The Super Stock contest created a bit of drama when the Jackhammer team of owner-driver Reese Langheim and throttleman Ricky Maldonado hooked and rolled their boat in the first turn on the first lap. Though the incident was enough to bring out the red flag, neither Langheim nor Maldonado were injured.
