MOREHEAD CITY — In a bid for a fifth straight 3A Coastal Conference championship, there is no doubt the West Carteret boys basketball team has a few games circled on its schedule.
One of them was Tuesday’s home game against White Oak, which the Patriots put away 61-57 to improve to 2-0 in the conference and 10-3 overall.
The matchup was a key one for West, one between two teams listed in the top 10 of the state’s 3A east RPI rankings. White Oak (10-4 overall) came into the game ranked No. 10 while West is ranked No. 6.
Swansboro is the No. 5-ranked team. The Pirates will come to Morehead City on Friday for West’s second crucial test of the league schedule.
“Any win we can get is a big win,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “I think it’s going to be a dogfight between (Swansboro and White Oak and West), but you can’t take anyone for granted in this conference.”
The Patriots were in a precarious spot late in the fourth quarter, holding onto a 55-54 lead with 2:30 left on the clock. The offense had gone dormant – it went almost 90 seconds without getting a shot off – but the defense filled in the gaps with two big stops.
White Oak took a timeout with possession and 1:10 on the clock. The first shot was deflected by Jaxon Whitaker, and the second missed its mark and landed in Dylan McBride’s arms.
The Vikings fouled the senio, who sank both free throws to give his team a three-point lead. White Oak missed a long three-pointer on its next possession, and West capitalized with a putback from McBride that sealed the game.
McBride faced intense defensive pressure all night but he still finished with 10 points on top of four assists and four steals.
“(White Oak coach) Chris (Grimes) does a good job with those guys. They were ready for us,” Mansfield said. “They harassed Dylan all night long. They know he’s our go-to guy, and they gave him very little wiggle room.”
Despite the win, Mansfield saw some things that still need improving, particularly late-game decisions. The offense’s stall-out late in the final period was also a concern.
“We don’t have the one guy we can dish it to in the paint for near-guaranteed points like we did (with Jaxon Ellingsworth),” Mansfield said. “We lost four starters, so we’re still in the transition process of learning what to do in situational basketball. There were a few things I saw at the end that were not what we want to see in a big moment. But that’s part of learning the game.”
The Patriots didn’t need McBride to have a big night, not with six players scoring eight points or more. Whitaker led the way with 11 points, Cason Collins and McBride scored 10 apiece, Adam Cummings and Xavier Jones scored nine apiece and Worth Stack had eight points.
Collins scored five in the fourth quarter, including a crucial three-pointer from the left wing that helped West overcome a 49-48 deficit midway through the fourth.
As a team, the Patriots didn’t have the best shooting night. They shot 39 percent from the floor in the first half, including going 2-for-9 from deep.
“When one guy’s not hitting well, another one can step up,” Mansfield said. “Almost every player on that bench can shoot the three with the best of them.”
The offense missed on its first eight shots from the floor in the first period but got help from the Vikings with their first three fouls coming as shooting fouls. West finished the game 15-for-21 from the charity stripe and only turned the ball over 11 times.
Whitaker and Worth both pulled down eight rebounds while Collins tallied seven to help the Patriots outrebound the Vikings 33-29 in total.
White Oak’s leading scorer was Curtis Jackson who finished with a game-high 27 points. Kaemon Noel scored 14.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
White Oak............................. 9 19 13 16 - 57
West Carteret..................... 16 14 14 17 - 61
WHITE OAK (57) – Jackson 27, Noel 14, Strickland 6, Mageo 4, Avila 2, Ogumoro 2, Brown 2.
WEST CARTERET (61) – Whitaker 11, Collins 10, McBride 10, Cummings 9, Jones 9, Stack 8, Hewitt 4.
