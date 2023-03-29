BEAUFORT — The East Carteret baseball team stayed perfect in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on Tuesday with a 14-9 win over Jones Senior.
The score stood tied 2-2 going into the third inning when the Mariners plated five runs in each of the next two frames.
East (6-4) moved to 3-0 in the league while the Trojans (3-6) fell to 0-3.
“We’re trying to take it one step at a time,” East coach Josh VanMeter said. “We’re climbing the ladder. It’s 10 steps, and we’re three steps up, and trying not to get caught looking too far ahead.”
The Mariners won their third straight game after earning a sweep of Southside (6-6, 0-3 league). They won those games by a combined 30-6.
“It was an awesome effort by the guys offensively,” VanMeter said. “It’s been there since we started conference play, and tonight we needed it, because our pitching wasn’t necessarily how we scripted it.”
Tanner Goodwin took the win on the mound, giving up one earned run and four unearned on five hits in five innings,while striking out six and walking four.
East led 12-5 going into the sixth inning, but Jones Senior responded with four runs to make it a three-run game.
Bodie Goodwin and Jacob Nelson made sure the rally was short-lived with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the frame.
“Two seniors, guys who are the character of this program, and so I’m happy to see those guys reap those rewards at the plate with some big home runs,” VanMeter said.
Nelson and Goodwin each had two hits, two RBIs and three runs.
The Mariners also scored via small ball with Lukas Styron putting down a perfectly placed bunt to score Darren Piner earlier in the game.
Eli Jenkins and Brody Nelson posted two hits apiece with Jenkins accounting for three RBIs and two runs and Nelson adding two RBIs and a run.
East had four errors leading to five unearned runs.
“We gave up some unearned runs,” VanMeter said. “Just kicked the ball around more than we would like to see. I’m just proud of the guys for continuing to punch back. We give up a run or two, we come back and we put up a three-spot. We give up a three-spot, we come back and punch back with five. The guys were resilient tonight.”
The teams will meet again Friday night in Trenton.
