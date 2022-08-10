BEAUFORT — Mickey Fox isn’t worried about lighting a fire under this year’s East Carteret volleyball team.
The 2022 version of the Mariners have showed a competitive and active spirit in offseason and preseason workouts.
“I think it is going to be good,” Fox said as she enters her third year as coach. “They are very, very scrappy, have a lot of energy and are very talkative. I think they match my energy and are loud like me. I feel like I don’t have to scream as much. They do the yelling for me, which is cool.”
Those players have also been committed, going all out in every workout. Fox had the biggest turnout of her tenure with an average of 25 arriving every week
“That is a lot,” she said. “And even in practice, they are competing in every aspect. They won’t let something end in a tie. There has to be a winner and a loser. They are very interesting. They’re definitely never boring, that is for sure.”
Defense has shown to be the strength so far with the team following the philosophy that if the ball doesn’t hit the ground, the team can’t lose.
“And so, they are going after every possible ball,” Fox said.
East will need to show some scrap after losing six key seniors from a team that went 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to finish in a tie for second in the six-team league.
Most of those seniors led the team across all statistical categories.
Anna Gillikin led the team in kills (260) and blocks (76) and ranked third in digs (93), while Christa Golden was third in kills (129), second in blocks (20) and first in digs (99) and aces (47).
Grace Fulcher was the top setter with 443 assists and fourth in digs with 86.
Ashley Popp was second in digs (97) and third in aces (36).
Ashlyn Guthrie was second in aces (41), and Stella Bradford was fifth in digs (81).
“I was not really sure what to expect after losing six seniors, but I’m pleasantly surprised with the number of girls who have stepped into leadership roles,” Fox said. “I was not expecting that, and I’m very excited about that aspect.”
The cupboard isn’t bare.
Kate Guthrie returns for her junior season after ranking second on the team in kills (132) and third in blocks (19).
“I’m excited to see how she has changed,” Fox said. “She played travel ball in winter and was on the back row. Her passes are amazing. She has stepped up, and so we’ll see what role she’ll take for us. She is not just an offensive player. I think she will play a little defense too. She’s just your average 6-3 back-row player.”
Meadow Kaiser is back after ranking fourth in kills with 63.
“She’s always good for a big hit when you need it,” Fox said.
Elli Parrish also returns after receiving limited playing time as a junior and is already taking on a leadership position.
“These seniors are holding each other accountable, and they are the hardest workers in the gym,” Fox said. “They are setting the tone for the season.”
East will begin the fall campaign on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Swansboro.
