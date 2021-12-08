WASHINGTON — The Croatan boys swim team earned an impressive victory last week in a five-team meet at Washington.
The Cougars dominated with 136 points, leaving D.H. Conley (52), South Central (51), Washington (28) and Southside (15) in their wake.
The squad swept the three relay races.
Nathan Michalowicz, Harrison Milano, Rylan Feimster and Ryan Simcic won the 200-yard medley in 1 minute, 49 seconds.
Matej Roth and Paul Padgett joined Michalowicz and Milano to take the 400 freestyle in 3:41.
Feimster, Simcic, Roth and Padgett teamed up to grab the 200 freestyle in 1:36.
Simcic and Michalowicz each added two more wins in the meet, with Simcic taking the 50 freestyle in 22.70 and the 100 butterfly in 56.94, and Michalowicz claiming the 100 freestyle in 51.67 and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.
Aiden Pesko contributed the other triumph in the 200 freestyle in 2:07. He also took second in the 500 freestyle in 5:40.
Milano rounded out his day with two runner-up finishes, touching the wall in 55.24 in the 100 freestyle and clocking in at 1:14 in the 100 breaststroke.
Feimster was the runner-up in the 200 medley in 2:24, and Padgett placed second in the 100 butterfly in 58.92.
Ryan Michalowicz claimed third in the 100 backstroke in 1:11, and also joined Luke Kahrimanovic, Aiden Pesko and Gavin Pesko to finish second in the 400 freestyle in 4:09.
Roth ended up third in two other events, timing in at 25.14 in the 50 freestyle and stopping the watch at 57.56 in the 100 freestyle.
D.H. Conley captured the girls meet with 123 points, followed by Croatan with 84. South Central gained third with 57, followed by Washington with 14 and Southside with six.
Madison Bowen won two events in the girls meet. She took the 100 butterfly in 1:03 and the 100 backstroke in 1:09.
She joined Maeve Burns, Claire Nickson and Falon McCabe to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57, and teamed up with Avah Beikirch, Grace Meyer and McCabe in the 200 medley relay to take second in 2:09.
Meyer placed second in the 50 freestyle in 28.35 and third in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.
Burns finished second in the 500 freestyle in 7:05.
Beikirch ended up third in the 200 medley in 2:45.
Burns, Nickson, Meyer and Beikirch took third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:36.
Carson Ketner, Emma Kimzey, Josie Klaumann and Mackenzie Sampson took third in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:13.
