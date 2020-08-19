MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The last checkered flag in Myrtle Beach Speedway history waved on a Mini Cup feature early Sunday afternoon with two North Carolina girls scoring wins at the historic .538-mile track.
In the Coastal Carolina Junior Mini Cup Series, Carsyn Gillikin picked up her third career win. The 15-year-old Morehead City native also captured her first victory outside of Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.
Jacksonville’s Carmen Odum, 15, picked up the overall win in the Coastal Carolina Mini Cup Series feature, edging out sister Morgan Odum, 15, for the victory.
The three girls share a close, personal friendship that extends both at the racetrack and away from racing.
The Odum sisters, who share a room at their home, became friends with Gillikin after meeting at a Coastal Carolina Mini Cup Series race at Dillon Motor Speedway in South Carolina earlier this summer. On Sunday, all three played a pivotal role in writing the final chapter in the 62-year history at Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Morgan had won at the track earlier this year and did her part to help her sister’s dream of winning at Myrtle Beach Speedway become a reality.
“I’ve been wanting that win ever since we started racing there two years ago, and I finally got it,” Carmen said. “Sadly, this was the last race there, but at least I got my win before it happened. Morgan helped me with that. She helped push me throughout the whole weekend to get there. I’m sad that it closed down, but I guess we’ll just have to race somewhere else.”
It was not the first time Carmen wrote her name into history.
In 2018, she became the first woman in Carteret County Speedway history to win a division championship when she edged out Chase Singletary in the Junior Mini Cup division.
As she and Morgan raced each other wheel to wheel, Gillikin was looking up to them and cheering them on as she watched the races with her uncles, Mini-Stock driver Travis Provost and U-CAR driver Steve Sullivan, who compete at Carteret County Speedway.
Gillikin never knew she would end up becoming such close friends with her idols.
“I was always scared to talk to them, and I didn’t know if they would like me or not,” Gillikin said. “It’s great that we can be friends and that we are finally able to race together or finish a race together. It’s also great to know that we were able to make history tonight.”
For both Odum sisters, it is humbling and exciting to know they are looked up to.
“It’s pretty great to know that you are impacting other people and helping them get into what they want to do and follow their dreams for what they want to do,” said Morgan who finished second Sunday. “It’s just pretty great to be able to make an impact on girls and boys who are getting into racing at any age or any type. Anything that they want to do, they see you doing it, and then they do it and do it with you.”
Carmen never would have imagined she would be someone’s idol.
“Yeah, I never thought anyone would look up to me as a person or racecar driver, but now that I’ve gotten into it and see that people do, it’s awesome,” she said. “People try to get into racing, and I want to help them as much as possible, or if they want to take pictures or get autographs because I’m their hero because I’m a girl racer and I win, it’s just awesome because I like seeing little kids look up to me.”
The bond between the Odum sisters was evident on the closing laps when Morgan helped Carmen’s dream come true in the last ever feature race at Myrtle Beach.
“It felt good to be able to come in second behind my sister because I knew she really wanted to win there, and I already had one,” Morgan said. “It just felt good to know that I had the chance to let her do that and get what she wanted and her dream to win at Myrtle Beach Speedway.”
While Carmen and Morgan predominantly race in the Coastal Carolina Mini Cup Series, which travels across the eastern regions of South Carolina and North Carolina, Gillikin is a rookie in the Junior Mini Cup division at Carteret County Speedway where she has two wins and a second-place finish. Her win in the Junior Mini Cup portion of the Coastal Carolina Mini Cup Series feature was her first in the series.
“It’s amazing,” Gillikin said. “It’s an amazing feeling to know that I was able to stay up there with the seniors, and it’s great, to be honest. It’s amazing.”
After their success at Myrtle Beach Speedway, the trio spent time together and ended the weekend eating dinner on the waterfront in Swansboro.
Gillikin returned to school Monday for the first time since North Carolina schools were closed in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while the Odum sisters continue to share their bond as both siblings and best friends.
“We share a room and it gets pretty interesting sometimes, because some races just don’t go the way we hope to, and we get mad at each other, so that’s always interesting at night,” Carmen said. “Most of the time, we are very happy with each other and don’t get mad, and we always try to help each other the best we can when it comes to racing.”
Morgan plans to enlist in the Air Force and pursue a bachelor’s degree, and she hopes Carmen’s dreams of racing in NASCAR come true.
“I think that Carmen’s going to be really awesome whenever she gets into different types of racing,” Morgan said. “Personally, for me, I don’t think it’s going to happen for me. But for her, I think she’s got big things coming for her.”
Carmen has dreams of continuing her career on the track.
“Racing was my main goal when I first started, and it still is because I really don’t know what I want to do yet,” Carmen stated. “I do want to race. Hopefully, that’s where I will go, but if not, it’s OK. I’ll still have it on the side because it will always be a part of me.”
Like Carmen, Gillikin also hopes to one day race in a Late Model, but right now, her focus is on Mini Cup racing.
“I really love driving the Mini Cups right now,” Gillikin said. “I’m not ready to look toward the bigger cars, but don’t be surprised if you see me in a Late Model one day. I just love being at the track, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”
Gillikin also revealed that she likes to sing while she’s driving – a ritual that she feels helps her not overthink anything.
“It came about one day just listening to the radio station in my earpiece, and it just kind of stuck with me since then, because I feel like it honestly helped my run,” Gillikin said. “It’s a good thing to keep me focused and calm, especially when I’m trying to figure out new things with the car, so I’m not overthinking anything. I don’t know, it just kind of stuck with me and it’s a thing I kind of do now. It helps me out a lot.”
Throughout its history, Myrtle Beach Speedway has produced historic moments for women in racing.
Shawna Robinson won in the defunct NASCAR Goody’s Dash Series in 1989, and former Southern National Motorsports Park Limited Late Model champion Haley Moody’s first Late Model win came at Myrtle Beach in 2013 in one of the most emotional moment’s in the track’s history. Moody was the only known woman to win a Late Model race at Myrtle Beach, although Whitney Meggs picked up a win in a Charger race earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.