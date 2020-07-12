MOREHEAD CITY — Summer football workouts have been going on for three weeks now, but they don’t look much like your typical practices.
Due to state guidelines, coaches have to follow quite a few protocols.
Players have their temperatures taken upon arrival and are asked questions regarding coronavirus symptoms. They maintain social distancing with no contact allowed, which includes using a shared football.
There can be no more than 25 people, including players, athletes and athletic trainers, together at one time. Training can last no more than 90 minutes per group.
Weight rooms remain closed, and athletes can only participate in conditioning and individual skill drills. They must also bring their own water bottles, as there are no water stations.
The guidelines strongly recommend coaches and student-athletes wear cloth face coverings when not directly engaged in physical activity or when they may less than 6 feet from others.
The three county coaches have led practices since the N.C. High School Athletic Association lifted the dead period on June 15 – minus a dead period week from June 29-July 5.
Each of them said it’s gone better than expected given the guidelines.
Croatan
Coach Andrew Gurley has seen the best offseason numbers in program history with a total of 75 players taking part and nine more potentially joining that group.
“The numbers are great,” he said. “I think we could have 40 or so on each team (junior varsity and varsity). I really hope for these 19 seniors, which is a huge senior class for us, that we can have a season.”
The junior varsity group has met on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the varsity group goes on Mondays and Wednesdays. Practices run from 3-4:30 p.m.
Gurley reported the new practices took some getting used to, but the coaches and players soon acclimated.
“The first couple of days, it was weird,” he said. “The kids were like, ‘Man, is this is the way it has to be,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah.’ As the week went on and we got into the second week, they completely understood and it was great. It’s been business as usual.”
He noted the players were ready to get back to work and soon didn’t pay too much attention to the restrictive nature of the practices.
“I think they were just excited to get back out there, and we were too,” he said.
If you told Gurley two months ago that his team would be practicing in July, he would have said you were crazy, so he’s more than happy to go through all the protocols.
“Because I didn’t think it was going to happen,” he said. “I thought it would be August before we could get going. I told the kids, ‘Let’s not take this for granted.’ I don’t want to ruin it by us not doing the right thing and us not following the guidelines. Let’s do this the smart way.”
Like his coaching counterparts, Gurley said not being able to practice normally with a ball and the inability to get into the weight room have been the biggest adjustments.
“It’s been weird not being able to use a ball,” he said. “The quarterbacks can, but they are the only ones that can touch it. And I miss doing the lifting. Our younger kids need to learn how to squat, how to clean. We’re missing that big time.”
Instead, the second-year coach has made his players focus more on running.
As with others, Gurley keeps an eye on the news, checking for any updates on the possibility of a season.
“We just have to take some positives from it,” he said. “We’re going to keep practicing until they tell me not to, keep preparing for a season like we’re going to have a season. I have to be optimistic, be positive.”
West Carteret
Coach Daniel Barrow said his team is behind where it would normally be at this time of year, but considering the circumstances, it’s not too bad.
“We’re obviously behind but nothing drastic,” he said. “It’s hurt that we haven’t done 7-on-7 stuff, no scrimmages. At this point of the summer, we’ve already had a lot of 7-on-7 stuff, going up against other teams, competing in live action.”
Barrow said the 7-on-7 camps typically help coaches see players separate from other players in those competitions while helping those players build confidence both in their ability and in the playbook.
The Patriots have been practicing from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays with the junior varsity taking the first hour and varsity going in the second.
“It’s been going as good as it can be during all this,” Barrow said. “I try to stay in constant communication with the guys so they knew. They had a good idea of what this was going to look like on the first day. They understand why we’re doing it.”
Barrow recalled how he’s preached the importance of weightlifting since he took over in 2015, so the inability to get in the weight room has been daunting.
“This isn’t middle school, it isn’t rec, it’s not even JV,” he said. “When you get to high school varsity, it’s almost dangerous if you haven’t been living in the weight room. You’re just not going to be any good if you’re not strong. You can’t be weak and be a good football player at the varsity level.”
The sixth-year coach pointed to the 2010 and 2011 West squads that each went 9-4 under coach John Lancaster as an example of strength producing success.
“You look at what Lancaster did here. Those great teams here, they were the strongest team on the field almost every game,” he said.
Normally players would spend an hour in the weight room followed by an hour on the field but now all the time is spent on the field.
“It has worked out really well so far,” Barrow said. “The guys are itching to get back at it. We try to get creative, make it different, mix it up, keep them interested in coming back.”
With rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state, most coaches are concerned about the possibility of a football season in the fall or at any other point of the school year.
“A lot can happen,” Barrow said. “It’s a long school year. We’ll see. Maybe they’ll come up with a treatment, a vaccine. Our sport is definitely needed. It’s the lifeblood of most high school athletic programs. Even if we have six games and no playoffs, that would be OK at this point.”
East Carteret
Coach B.J. Frazier has been pleasantly surprised by the early summer workouts.
Having players who hadn’t been in school or weightlifting class since mid-March, he wasn’t expecting them to be in tip-top shape.
After a couple of weeks of practice, the team held 110-yard, 16-rep sprint conditioning tests with 45-second rests in between. Skill-position players have to complete the sprints in 15 seconds, while linemen are required to do it in 17-18 seconds depending on their weight.
“The older guys destroyed it,” he said. “They walked off the field and felt like it was easy. The older guys have been working out more than I expected. I really didn’t expect them to be in shape.”
Frazier said he was particularly surprised because when he communicated with his players leading up to the first practices, many were either going to or coming from the beach.
“Even the linemen were in good shape,” he said. “They said they kept lifting, which is good. It was exciting to hear that.”
The Mariners have been meeting Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with one group meeting from 8-9:30 a.m. and the other group going from 9:30-11 a.m.
Frazier said the team made a smooth transition to the temperature-taking session before practice because the coaches typically have weigh-ins before practices.
“I was afraid it was going to be hectic, but it is similar to what we’ve done in the past,” he said.
East has a projected turnout good enough to field a junior varsity team for the first time since 2015. That is a far cry from Frazier’s first year in 2017. Only three freshmen from that squad are still in the program.
“That’s tough for our program,” he said. “We’ve got 16 freshmen now. It would be great to keep most of them for four years. To have freshmen get some games under their belts at the JV level, that would be huge.”
New Mexico moved high school football to the spring on Thursday, and on the same day, Dallas Independent School District superintendent Michael Hinojosa told NBC News he had serious doubts there will be prep football this fall in Texas.
“The biggest thing is, you have to have positive energy,” Frazier said. “You can control only what you can control. We can’t do anything about what the state says. We’ll just keep going.”
Frazier said a football season, whenever that would take place, could be a make-or-break deal for some student-athletes.
“Seniors need a season,” he said. “This is when they get calls from college coaches. They could get a scholarship. If some seniors don’t think there will be sports, they might just go ahead and get jobs and not even worry about school. Athletics is so important to them. When that is taken away from them, it puts them in a bad spot.”
