The latest wave of N.C. High School Athletic Association RPI ratings were released this week, revealing a little more about the potential playoff fates of the county’s fall sports teams.
This year is the first the association is using this power rankings system to seed the state playoffs. The ratings use a simple formula that takes into account a team’s winning percentage, the winning percentage of a team’s opponents and the winning percentage of a team’s opponents’ opponents. That formula is RPI = (0.3*WP) + (0.4*OWP) + (0.3*OOWP).
The biggest leap for a county team went to Croatan boys soccer, which was outside the top 10 in the first wave but now sits at No. 2 in the 3A east behind Jacksonville. It’s worth noting that the Cougars (9-2-1) defeated the Cardinals 4-2 on Aug. 18. Heck, Croatan also beat No. 3 First Flight 1-0 on Sept. 24. The Cougars have also beat Clinton, ranked No. 2 in the 2A east, and Swansboro, ranked No. 11 in the 3A east.
It’s safe to say, Croatan will reach the state playoffs as the No. 1 seed from the 3A Coastal Conference and could potentially play at home until the regional round. What happens if they reach a second straight state championship? As it turns out, Hibriten is the No. 1-ranked team in the 3A west. Maybe a rematch is on the horizon for the Cougars.
As for the other two county boys soccer teams, West Carteret (7-3-1) is ranked No. 27 in the 3A east. That makes the Patriots the fourth-ranked Coastal team in the region behind Croatan, Swansboro, Dixon (No. 22) and Richlands (No. 24). Not bad for a team that finished last season 3-8 overall.
East Carteret (0-6-1) is ranked No. 43 in the 2A east. Still without a win, the Mariners’ 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference is led by Southside, the No. 7 team in the 1A east.
--------------------
The football rankings show a pretty compelling race for the Coastal among White Oak (5-1 overall), West (3-2 overall) and Croatan (2-4 overall). The Vikings are ranked No. 21 in the 3A east, Croatan is No. 27 and West No. 28.
White Oak beat the Cougars 36-20, but the Patriots will take a stab at the Vikings on Monday. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a potential three-way tie resulting from that matchup, and the one between West and Croatan on Oct. 29. If West loses on Monday, then the conference goes to White Oak without question, but if it wins, the game against Croatan will be the key.
A West win would give the Patriots their first conference championship in 57 years, while a loss would result in a compelling three-way tie. At the end of the day, though, I’m guessing all three teams make it into the 32-team state playoffs.
Oh, and remember how Richlands (0-4) was ranked No. 9 in the 3A east during the first wave of rankings despite being 0-2? The second wave has it closer to expected now at No. 35.
East (1-4) took a steep dive from being ranked in the top 25 to getting listed at No. 44 in the new wave of ratings.
--------------------
On the volleyball court, Croatan (12-5) and West (9-5) were ranked neck and neck in the first wave of ratings.
After Croatan beat West 3-1 in the first matchup of the season on Sept. 28, though, the Cougars are ranked No. 7 and the Patriots No. 13. Those are still extremely high rankings and reflective of just how good each other has been this season.
They have no threat from the rest of the conference either, with Dixon (7-8) ranked No. 22 and Richlands (7-10) No. 27 as the next-highest listed Coastal squads.
East (10-3) has also climbed up the ranks of the 2A east, listed at No. 11 after starting out in the low end of the top 25. The Mariners are the only 2A team in their conference, but it’s worth noting that they are in a conference with Northside-Pinetown (15-2), the No. 2-ranked team in the 1A east and Pamlico (8-4), ranked No. 20 in the 1A east.
Either way, the Mariners are getting into the playoffs as an automatic qualifier, but if they stick to a similar ranking, they could be headed for a deep run.
