OCEAN — The Croatan girls cross country team began the season with a victory in a distinct home opener.
The Cougars started the year on Saturday, Aug. 20 in their Hwy 24 Light Up the Night evening race with events starting at 7:30 p.m.
They took the six-team event with 30 points.
Swansboro was second with 51 points, followed by West Carteret with 53. D.H. Conley placed fourth with 85 points, followed by White Oak with 116 and South Lenoir with 130.
Five Croatan runners finished in the top 12 of the 30-runner championship 3K race.
Audrey Kirkwood was the runner-up in 12 minutes, 32 seconds. Ashley Kirkwood took third in 12:52. Kayla Hunt claimed fifth in 13:14. Tessa McFarland ended up eighth in 13:30, and Kennedy Zaiden clocked in at 13:57 to finish 12th.
Swansboro’s Delaney Horton won the meet in 12:11.
West Carteret’s Ryan Germain took fourth in 13:07, followed by teammate Kenley Ballou in seventh in 13:16.
The Patriots’ Tyler Collins placed 11th in 13:56, followed by teammates Elaina Sherline in 15th in 14:15 and Isabella Mennella in 16th in 14:19.
Coastal Christian won the seven-team boys meet with 32 points.
Croatan was the runner-up with 47 points.
D.H. Conley finished third with 70 points followed by West Carteret with 94, South Lenoir with 106, White Oak with 125 and Swansboro with 156.
Croatan placed four runners in the top nine of the 35-runner championship 3K meet.
James Wallace ended up sixth in 10:16, followed by Tyrese Cone in seventh in 10:18, Matthew Quispe in eighth in 10:19 and Trey Austin in ninth in 10:28. Cooper Stephens of the Cougars claimed 17th in 10:59.
D.H. Conley’s Landen Williams won the race in 9:49.
West Carteret posted four runners in the top 20.
Jake Knight took 13th in 10:41, followed by Chance McCubbin in 15th in 10:49. Landon Gray was 18th in 10:59 and Hunter Guthrie placed 19th in 11:09. Hunter Bass took 29th in 11:44.
Croatan also captured the girls open 3K division with 26 points.
D.H. Conley grabbed the runner-up spot with 70 points, followed by Havelock with 80.
White Oak took fourth with 103, followed by West Carteret with 110 and Swansboro with 132.
Croatan put six runners in the top 12 of the 62-runner race.
Zenash Acevedo gave the Cougars their top finisher in fifth in 14:04. Skylar Nawrocki claimed sixth in 14:04, Eliana Dettle followed in seventh in 14:11 and Emilie Hayes took eighth in 14:19.
Lillian Beck rounded out the top 10 in 14:53, and Cameran Ladd finished 12th in 15:03.
Anna Johnson provided West Carteret with its top placer in 11th in 14:56.
Havelock’s Sarah Fedyna won the race in 13:09.
Coastal Christian also won the boys open 3K meet with a 31-point output.
Croatan was the runner-up with 53 points.
West Carteret took third with 81, followed by D.H. Conley with 86, White Oak with 107 and South Lenoir with 141.
Croatan’s Noah Guerrero won the 76-runner meet in 11:06.
Teammate Justin Wax finished fourth in 11:21, and Hampton Scott took 10th in 11:49.
Nash Taylor supplied West Carteret with its top finisher, taking eighth in 11:46. Teammates Jack Snipes took 12th in 11:57, and Sandlin Nowell took 16th in 12:03.
