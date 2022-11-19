OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team that started on the floor Friday looked a whole lot different than the one that finished on it last season.
The Cougars defeated South Lenoir 48-46 at home in impressive fashion, taking double-digit leads on multiple occasions and surviving a late rally from the visitors that would likely have been their undoing last winter.
Croatan led 54-43 late in the game when the Blue Devils mounted a comeback with a 13-2 run to tie the score at 56-all. A timely whistle on a three-pointer that fell short of the rim gave the Cougars a shot at icing the game with two seconds on the clock.
That task fell to sophomore Jaden Hilliard who toed the foul line and sank all three shots. He finished with a game-high 19 points.
“I had full confidence he was going to hit those shots,” Croatan coach Scott McBride said. “I’m happy we got a win. I felt like we could have played better, but we’re starting to come together. I saw some leadership from kids tonight I didn’t expect to.”
South Lenoir coach Paul Novicki didn’t see the play on the opposite end of the court, so he couldn’t judge the foul, but he was pleased with the effort he saw from his squad in the season opener.
“We’re coming off two bad practices, and I wasn’t sure what I’d see tonight,” he said. “Our execution wasn’t the greatest tonight, but the effort was better than it has been in years.”
The Cougars went into halftime down 25-24 but took a lead they wouldn’t lose until late in the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run that put the team up by six.
Nine of those points came from beyond the arc, with a trey apiece from Jadon Davidson, Trey Jones and Hilliard. The offense was unafraid to pull up from deep all night, finishing with six three-pointers, including two apiece from Davidson and Hilliard.
The team also shot well at the charity stripe, going 12-of-16 with Hilliard sinking a perfect 7-of-7.
Four Cougars reached double scoring figures, including Davidson with 12 and Luke Green and Jones with 11 apiece.
“It was a great group effort,” McBride said. “Jadon Davidson stepped up and make some big plays, Luke had some nice moves, and he had a leadership presence in the huddle. I was happy with how the team played man almost the entire second half.”
South Lenoir held a slim advantage in the first half, going into the locker room up 25-24. The Cougars struggled to compete with the Blue Devils’ size on the boards, something McBride acknowledged could be an obstacle to overcome this season.
“I don’t think we can jump with other teams. We’ll need to focus on boxing out,” he said. “We lost some second-chance opportunities on the boards tonight. We made some mistakes, but I like that we didn’t hang our heads.”
The Blue Devils actually put on two notable comebacks in the second half. Down 43-33, the visitors scored six straight to cut the lead to four, but the Cougars put a stop to that momentum with nine straight points.
The visitors only scored 12 in the third quarter and had only scored six before the final rally.
“Offensively, our kids will tell you they weren’t good tonight,” Novicki said. “But defensively, I thought we couldn’t have played harder.”
Three South Lenoir players hit double digits in the scoring column, including Jamarion Best with 15, Rodney Brock with 12 and Cage Jones with 10.
The Cougars only dressed 11 in the game, with forward Matthew Woody out sick and starting guard Max Cardona still recovering from a broken collar bone suffered during football season.
Croatan will host Ocracoke in a rare Saturday contest, followed by a visit from East Carteret on Tuesday. The Mariners defeated Ocracoke 83-60.
South Lenoir will play at Richlands on Monday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
South Lenoir...................... 12 13 12 19 - 56
Croatan.............................. 12 12 19 1 6- 59
SOUTH LENOIR (56) – Best 15, Brock 12, Jones 10, Williams 9, Stroud 6, Haddock 2, Howard 2.
CROATAN (59) – Hilliard 19, Davidson 12, Green 11, Jones 11, Martin 3, Wilson 2, Clemens 1.
