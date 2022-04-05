MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret ran roughshod over its opponents during the first week of 3A Coastal Conference play.
The Patriots nearly doubled up on Dixon in a 22-12 victory and sandwiched that win with 14-6 and 13-3 triumphs over Richlands.
West is now 3-0 in the league and 7-4 overall after five straight wins.
Richlands fell to 2-9 overall and 0-3 in the Coastal.
The Patriots gave pitcher Jackson Sproul all the runs he would need in the first inning Friday in the 10-run mercy-rule victory.
Bryan Garner scored on a Josh Mason sacrifice fly, Hunter Mason scored on an Al Morris single, Tyler DeLuzio scored on an error, and Morris scored on a Jaxon Ellingsworth groundout.
Sproul surrendered three earned runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking three in 4 2/3 innings.
West tacked on runs in four of the next five innings to end the game early.
Blaine Norris and DeLuzio both hit RBI singles in the second, Garner registered a RBI single and Mason added a RBI double in the third. C.W. Bayer and Landon Millis each drove in runs with singles in the sixth.
Bayer went 3-for-4 with two doubles on the night.
The Patriots continued league action Tuesday when they traveled to play a Swansboro team that came into the game 1-2 in the Coastal and 7-5 overall.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret…..010 110 x - 3 5 2
W. Carteret….423 202 x - 13 14 0
WP – Sproul
LP – Sanders
Richlands leading hitters: Sydes 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs; Schneider 1-3, run; Turner 1-2 (2B), RBI; Huffman 1-2, run; Jones 1-2.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Bayer 3-4 (2 2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; DeLuzio 2-2 (3B), RBI, 2 runs; Bird 1-1; Mason 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Garner 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Norris 2-3, RBI; Morris 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Millis 1-2, RBI, run.
