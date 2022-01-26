MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team took full control of the 3A Coastal Conference Tuesday with a 59-42 win at home over Richlands.
The last two undefeated teams in the league at 4-0, West (12-6 overall) and Richland (11-5) both came into the contest with strong cases for league superiority. The Patriots managed to take the crucial step forward, getting ever closer to potentially their first conference title since 1996. They split the regular season title in 2014.
This year’s conference trajectory is a different one than West has been in for some time, out front with another half of the league schedule still to play. The team finished third in the conference last season.
“We haven’t been in a position in a long time where we’re the team with the target on its back,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “That’s a shift in the mental side, but so far they’re handling it well.”
The Patriots certainly had the momentum going into the game with , coming off five straight wins including a 43-42 overtime victory over White Oak on Monday.
Caroline Baylis had a big night in that game, finishing with 18 points and 15 rebounds. She led the team on the score sheet again on Tuesday, going for 14 points and seven rebounds.
Baylis may have had the funniest bucket of the night, one that kicked off a positive trend for West. The forward stole the ball from a Wildcats player, turned to pass and accidentally took a step forward. Unable to dish the ball she simply chucked it at the basket and the bucket fell. Her unlikely make triggered a 9-2 run for the home team.
“She kept us in the game on Monday,” Howell said. “Without Caroline Baylis, that game last night would have been a loss. She came up big for us again tonight.”
Baylis was one of four Patriots to reach double scoring figures. Emme Baber and Sam Huber scored 12 apiece and Skyler Setzer tallied 10. That kind of distribution is what Howell is looking for this season.
“We don’t have a single person who leads in scoring every night,” she said. “Tonight, in the first half, we just weren’t playing together, and we were allowing them to get behind the defense. We fixed both of those things, and that made all the difference in the world.”
The first half was no picnic for the Patriots, who went down 8-0 to start the game and finished the first quarter in a 16-7 hole. The Baylis-led run in the second quarter shifted the momentum mightily. West got its first lead at the tail end of that run on a reverse layup from Huber to go up 23-21.
“We got a little smarter with our passes,” Howell said, “but the biggest thing, we stopped playing like individuals and started playing like a team. That’s how we’ve won every game this season.”
Holding onto a two-point lead at halftime, the Patriots poured it on in the third with a 15-point run to turn a 36-all tie into a 51-36 lead. The defense held the Wildcats scoreless for longer than a quarter, from the 4:17 mark of the third quarter until the 5:50 mark of the fourth.
Crucially, too, the defense limited Richlands leading scorer Mallory Foy to 12 points. The senior is averaging 18.5 points per game and came into the contest averaging 23.5 per game against conference opponents.
Six Patriots got in on the 15-point run, but Baber sank the gutsiest bucket of the scoring streak. After taking a hard hit to the floor, Baber stayed in the game and sank a finger roll jumper from the paint before exiting briefly with an elbow injury.
“She almost never comes out,” Howell said. “She’s just tough. Got a lot of grit.”
Baber also had seven rebounds and three steals. Sam Hubert tallied seven steals and four assists, while Setzer had six rebounds with five steals. Jayden Lupton finished with six points, along with five rebounds, steals and blocks apiece.
West will travel to White Oak on Friday for a rematch with the Vikings (6-9 overall, 2-2 conference).
Richlands will host Swansboro on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Richlands.......................... 16 11 9 6 - 42
West Carteret..................... 7 22 16 14 - 59
RICHLANDS (42) – Foy 12, Bigford 7, Pittman 6, Schmitt 6, Feathers 5, Johnson 4, Ross 2.
WEST CARTERET (59) – Baylis 14, Baber 12, S. Huber 12, Setzer 10, Lupton 6, McCoury 3, M. Huber 2.
